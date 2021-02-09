 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   Wild Häagen-Dazs heist ends with thief clinging to side of Manhattan building   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ice cream as I fall.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His girlfriend is gonna be pissed when she reads this news.
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I REMEMBER WHEN AL JOLSON RAN AMOK AT THE WINTER GARDEN AND CLIMBED THE CHRYSLER BUILDING.
AFTER THAT, HE COULDN'T GET ARRESTED IN THIS TOWN.
 
SwiftWindX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't think it through that carefully did you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kp1230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want me a pint of Haagen-Dazs coffee.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going down a rocky road. Hangin like Dazs cant be easy.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you have to double jump across to the pipes on the left, and climb up the pipes. there's a heliport on top of that building. call a helicopter, and fly over water to lose the cops.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He had to go all the way to East Harlem to steal ice cream. Must be too well known in Staten island. And now, well known pretty much everywhere else.

/Just how was he going to fence this stuff?
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: He's going down a rocky road. Hangin like Dazs cant be easy.


He thought he'd be baskin in glory after robbin the place
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's good Ice cream but not that good.
 
Northern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: He's going down a rocky road. Hangin like Dazs cant be easy.


He found out he had dirty hands and skating on thin freuzen gladje.
 
