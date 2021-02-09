 Skip to content
 
Your Honor, I am not a cat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [i.pinimg.com image 500x277]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not a monkey!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CAT-LIKE LITIGATION DETECTED
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dammit, the cat guessed my password again.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Am I jumping around all mimbly bimbly from tree to tree?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Your honor, plaintiff will stipulate that defendant's attorney is not a feline."
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Setting up the incompetent defense appeal.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I should become a litigator.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There was that dog who filed an Amicus Brief in the Texas suing to overthrow the election thing.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"If I am not a kitty, you must acquitty!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
