(News.com.au)   Here's a video of a crocodile crawling onshore to eat a shark and yes, of course it happened in Australia (not safe for work language)   (news.com.au) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let it go

/ then get going
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Coming soon to the SYFY Channel: Super Croc vs. Mega Shark

You can count on it.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A repeat or my imagination?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: A repeat or my imagination?


Gonna ask the same thing.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The croc was heard to sing "Yummy Shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo"
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Coming soon to the SYFY Channel: Super Croc vs. Mega Shark

You can count on it.


Think it was already done.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
See typically the problem you have with sharks and fishing is not getting your catch up and out fast enough to avoid the sharks getting it.

This is just turning that up to 11....
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only thing worse than a portrait video is a portrait video that was uselessly made landscape with borders.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just more evidence that human beings were deposited on this planet.

Other life forms here are not constrained by your "ethics" or "morality".
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Land shark. Cleverest species of them all. And this croc gave it a run for its money.

And in other local news, "F**k me dead, I cannot stop shaking. Welcome to Cardwell, North Queensland" has become the new tourism slogan
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Land shark. Cleverest species of them all. And this croc gave it a run for its money.

And in other local news, "F**k me dead, I cannot stop shaking. Welcome to Cardwell, North Queensland" has become the new tourism slogan


F*ck me dead got a guffaw out of me.  Been awhile since I've heard/used that expression.
 
