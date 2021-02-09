 Skip to content
 
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   News: multiple injuries in shooting at health clinic west of Minneapolis. Fark: and a bomb exploded 30 minutes later   (startribune.com) divider line
142
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hearing on Twitter that there were multiple explosives.  This is just a regular old health clinic, for the record.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some anti-vaxxer?  Or do they know yet?
 
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hobnail: Hearing on Twitter that there were multiple explosives.  This is just a regular old health clinic, for the record.


Do they do abortions?

Hate that I have to ask.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
News: multiple injuries in shooting at health clinic west of Minneapolis. Fark: and a bomb exploded 30 minutes later

Anti-abortionists or anti-vaxxers? How about a twofer?
 
Electrode [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldRod: Some anti-vaxxer?  Or do they know yet?


QAnoner is my guess.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Think an anti choice terrorist got their clinics mixed up?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OldRod: Some anti-vaxxer?  Or do they know yet?


Probably don't know yet.  I'm placing my bet on anti-choicer that didn't do his research.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that this is where the secret Clinton/Soros baby pedophilia cannibal factory is.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Reverse vampires and lizard people are involved somehow, I just know it!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shostie: I have it on good authority that this is where the secret Clinton/Soros baby pedophilia cannibal factory is.


and it's national pizza day too
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We are in a day and age where mentally ill gunmen shoot up pizza parlors based on lies spread by political psychopaths.  Guessing a motive is kind of a waste of time at this point.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
News: multiple injuries in shooting at health clinic west of Minneapolis. Fark: and a bomb exploded 30 minutes later

Coincidence?  Read the book.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The impeachment trial is in Minneapolis?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sgt. Expendable: hobnail: Hearing on Twitter that there were multiple explosives.  This is just a regular old health clinic, for the record.

Do they do abortions?

Hate that I have to ask.


That was my first thought too but I don't think so.  It's just a primary care clinic as far as I know.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OldRod: Some anti-vaxxer?  Or do they know yet?


Could even just be an anti-tester, or an anti-masker who got told to put on a mask and then went home and stewed about it for a day or two before coming back to enact revenge.  Or, there's always the outside longshot that it's someone who got massive unexpected medical bills and just snapped, though you'd think they'd target health insurance offices instead (still kind of amazed that doesn't happen more).
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Think an anti choice terrorist got their clinics mixed up?


Or they're trying to destroy the supply of Covid vaccines.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm going with the "Angry Ex" angle.
(Will be angry white dude, of course...probably mid-30's)
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Since they apparently have the terrorist responsible, transport him directly to Gitmo.
 
lesliessexxy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm so sick of subscription sites.
 
dancingsucks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It is a mile from my house. It is the clinic I go to. No abortions. No protests.
 
neongoats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Be he an anti covid vaxxer, anti masker, anti tester or just plain dipshiat moron terrorist, we know one thing: he was some kind of farked up right winger.

Right wingers: the enemies of all peoples, great and small. Allies of the Virus, lovers of fa.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hobnail: Hearing on Twitter that there were multiple explosives.  This is just a regular old health clinic, for the record.


No, now it's enhanced.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

leeto2: I'm going with the "Angry Ex" angle.
(Will be angry white dude, of course...probably mid-30's)


As an angry white dude in my 30s, I don't appreciate being profiled like that.

/you're probably not wrong though
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
is it too early to talk about gun control?
 
Bazolar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's sad when you find yourself hoping for everyday mental illness or perhaps an unrequited love gone bad rather than QAnon/Rightwing terrorism de jour.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Airplane 2: The Sequel (7/10) Movie CLIP - Not A Buh, A Bomb (1982) HD
Youtube JGnxWlhfrrM
 
lincoln65
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dancingsucks: It is a mile from my house. It is the clinic I go to. No abortions. No protests.


What kind of person would attack a hospital?

Oh, yes, a crazy person.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dancingsucks: It is a mile from my house. It is the clinic I go to. No abortions. No protests.


Are they doing COVID vaccinations?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: is it too early to talk about gun control?


Or bomb control.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lesliessexxy: I'm so sick of subscription sites.


Here you go.

https://www.kare11.com/mobile/article​/​news/crime/shooting-at-buffalo-clinic-​multiple-people-wounded/89-dce25ca1-10​a5-4b48-9ad8-3c5fd4116130
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldRod: Some anti-vaxxer?  Or do they know yet?



My guess is that it was a radicalized Amish dissident
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was complicated to disarm.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shostie: I have it on good authority that this is where the secret Clinton/Soros baby pedophilia cannibal factory is.


Putting this sort of stupid shiat on the internet is how innocent people end up getting hurt. Everybody knows the facility is under Ping Pong Pizza.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lesliessexxy: I'm so sick of subscription sites.


You can blame the widespread use of AdBlockers for that.
 
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Since they apparently have the terrorist responsible, transport him directly to Gitmo.


This is America. If the suspect is white and leans conservative they're automagically not a terrorist.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Shostie: I have it on good authority that this is where the secret Clinton/Soros baby pedophilia cannibal factory is.

Putting this sort of stupid shiat on the internet is how innocent people end up getting hurt. Everybody knows the facility is under Ping Pong Pizza.


Is anyone truly innocent these days?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: lesliessexxy: I'm so sick of subscription sites.

You can blame the widespread use of AdBlockers for that.


You can blame the overzealous data collection for that.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: leeto2: I'm going with the "Angry Ex" angle.
(Will be angry white dude, of course...probably mid-30's)

As an angry white dude in my 30s, I don't appreciate being profiled like that.

/you're probably not wrong though


I'm an angry white dude in my 40s.  It don't get any easier.

/Mostly mad at other white dudes
 
lincoln65
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OldRod: dancingsucks: It is a mile from my house. It is the clinic I go to. No abortions. No protests.

Are they doing COVID vaccinations?


They sure are. My guess is that this is more likely a John Q type revenge scenario, more than a Q anon.

Random mass guessing is my Fark hobby though.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The bomb 30 minutes into the event is Eric Rudolph's MO, to catch the responders. I was on Roswell Rd in a service van when the second one went off in Sandy Springs. I learned that day that the only thing that sounds like a bomb is a bomb.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is kitty corner from my local liquor store. I just went outside and there are helicopters and sirens all over the place. Local people are saying 6 dead.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: leeto2: I'm going with the "Angry Ex" angle.
(Will be angry white dude, of course...probably mid-30's)

As an angry white dude in my 30s, I don't appreciate being profiled like that.

/you're probably not wrong though


But you're no doubt the "Dead sexy" variant...so angry at other things. :p
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who let the IRA over here?
 
lesliessexxy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: lesliessexxy: I'm so sick of subscription sites.

Here you go.

https://www.kare11.com/mobile/article/​news/crime/shooting-at-buffalo-clinic-​multiple-people-wounded/89-dce25ca1-10​a5-4b48-9ad8-3c5fd4116130


Oh, thank you! I was fumbling through the Googles trying to find something!!
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hobnail: Hearing on Twitter that there were multiple explosives.  This is just a regular old health clinic, for the record.


Actually, it is a brand new regular health clinic, just opened last year.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Suspect in custody

https://www.kare11.com/article/news/c​r​ime/shooting-at-buffalo-clinic-multipl​e-people-wounded/89-dce25ca1-10a5-4b48​-9ad8-3c5fd4116130
 
dancingsucks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OldRod: dancingsucks: It is a mile from my house. It is the clinic I go to. No abortions. No protests.

Are they doing COVID vaccinations?


Yes However, there have been no protests in the area regarding the vaccine. We are about a half an west of Minneapolis.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: lesliessexxy: I'm so sick of subscription sites.

You can blame the widespread use of AdBlockers for that.


I got around the paywall with a scriptblocker.

Or maybe it was the cookieblocker.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: is it too early to talk about gun control?


what about outlawing bombs?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lesliessexxy: Mrtraveler01: lesliessexxy: I'm so sick of subscription sites.

Here you go.

https://www.kare11.com/mobile/article/​news/crime/shooting-at-buffalo-clinic-​multiple-people-wounded/89-dce25ca1-10​a5-4b48-9ad8-3c5fd4116130

Oh, thank you! I was fumbling through the Googles trying to find something!!


Maybe the next time you head over to google, look into a script blocker.
 
