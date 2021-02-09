 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Fark ready headline of the day: Iranian cleric says Covid-19 vaccine turns people gay   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, something insane Jews and Muslims can agree on!

// so beautiful to see them find common ground
// starts playing "Ebony and Ivory"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this means that this Iranian cleric will not be getting his vaccination?

Good.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?  Right wingers in the United States are saying it turns you Muslim.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG for the millionenth time, antivaxxers, just the AstraZeneca one. Idiots.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fabulous news!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is the very first person I've wished Covid-19 on.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I get the feeling he was quickly pulled aside and yelled at by people higher up on the religious food chain then him? Iran's being hit hard and they don't have a Trump like leader denying the disease to make himself feel like his penis can still get hard.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this a fark ready headline?  Are we a bunch of homophobes now?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's it do if you're already gay?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fark-ready headline of the day?"

Isn't this pretty much "just a Tuesday" over in Iran?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think someone stupid overheard an exuberant shut-in say "I feel fabulous after having received my second COVID-19 shot!" and grossly misinterpreted the statement...
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "Fark-ready headline of the day?"

Isn't this pretty much "just a Tuesday" over in Iran?


Thank you, Raul Julia.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: What's it do if you're already gay?


It makes you so gay, you can get a job at the steel mill.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Iran won't accept science and take the vaccine.  They are a mortal danger to the rest of the world.  The Bidebharris must therefore nuke the shiat out of them, to protect the world from their sky wizard worshipping asses.  Then, as Iran is being made a non threat, the Bidebharris should turn to the camera and tell all sky wizard cultists "we are coming for you next".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: What's it do if you're already gay?


then have a beer....

i1.wp.comView Full Size


arnoldzwicky.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size

Everyone knows it's actually Steel Mills that make people gay..
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WoooHOOO!

Open up those options, twice the chance to get lucky!

/Oh yeah, I'm married
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Why is this a fark ready headline?  Are we a bunch of homophobes now?


I think you're confusing reporting something with endorsing it.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it turns you gay but you get two shots does that mean it turns you back after the second one?
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: What's it do if you're already gay?


Presses your jeans.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran is what happens when you let right-wing religious wackos run your country.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a win/win scenario.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hoblit: WoooHOOO!

Open up those options, twice the chance to get lucky!

/Oh yeah, I'm married


You're also already gay, dummy.
 
lennavan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yea but the second one changes you back so you're only gay for like 3 weeks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, if it is an external biological force that turns you gay, that means they no longer thing being gay was just a lifestyle choice, but biological?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: JesseL: What's it do if you're already gay?

then have a beer....

[i1.wp.com image 500x375]

[arnoldzwicky.s3.amazonaws.com image 707x474]


Best summer job ever
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Why is this a fark ready headline?  Are we a bunch of homophobes now?


I think it just means we can point at them and laugh. And mockery will ensue. Much like Ringo, we're not mods, we're not rockers ... we're mockers.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JesseL: What's it do if you're already gay?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
OK...and then what?  You claim that it turns people into something that you don't like and...then what?

You won't like them?

Mister, you didn't like people before and they sure as shiat don't like you.

Grow up.
Shave.
Take a shower and get fresh clothes.
Find a useful purpose for your life.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Look, everyone is a little bit or a lot a bit gay.

Vaccines don't turn people gayer, progressive trance does.

/bring it on, I'll dance with you.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
damn you Bill Gates and your fabulous gay microchips.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Much like Ringo, we're not mods, we're not rockers ... we're mockers.


Reporter: when are you going to get a haircut?
George: I had one yesterday.
 
AB Eric Tial
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image image 258x196]


Don't worry you can't catch it again ;)
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's actually a little more believable than the Bill Gates tracking chip stuff. I'll give him credit for that.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If only there was a vaccine to make people less stupid, but then stupid people would refuse that vaccine as well.
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow cool!!  I am not gay now, but I would like to be... double my prospects pool.  Bring it on~!!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: Wow cool!!  I am not gay now, but I would like to be... double my prospects pool.  Bring it on~!!


I'm not 100% positive but I don't think that is how gay works.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In Iran, getting Covid-19 makes you straight?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: So this means that this Iranian cleric will not be getting his vaccination?

Good.


Actually it means he already got it, and discovered another use for it: To explain those confusing urges he's been feeling.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lennavan: Yea but the second one changes you back so you're only gay for like 3 weeks.


If you want to keep it going, you just have to lick the back of a frog.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Actually it means he already got it, and discovered another use for it: To explain those confusing urges he's been feeling.


Well lucky for him if enough clerics get the vaccine he can have the pick of the litter for his gay activities.

I have no respect for those clerics. None.
 
dryknife
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Iranic.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is no vaccine stronger than the boobies!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So.  Like Gleemonex?

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If this means bottomless mimosas at Sunday Brunch I'm ok with this.
 
