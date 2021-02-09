 Skip to content
(Patch) Sell weed in California? Please join the other first responders in the Covid vaccine line (patch.com)
    More: Interesting, Vaccination, Vaccine, Health care, Medical cannabis, Shannon Goodsell, Cannabis, school districts, single student  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will swear up and down on seven stacks of Playboys that it kept my case mild and out of my lungs.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First responders? Don't be an idiot, subby.

//i know i know, too late for that
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're going to be selective about what AG workers get it or don't then fark the celery farmers, that shiat's nasty
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dispensary I frequent stayed open as an "essential service"

/Gotta wear a mask, but people have asked me to do that most of my life
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until someone comes up with a weed strain that synthesizes 'rona vaccine in its buds? Every other strain imaginable seems to exist so why the F not?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This whole prioritizing who gets the vaccine plan is getting dumber every day.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Same goes for liquor store workers in WI.
 
dywed88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes, people working in distributing medication should be high priority.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I HATE LIVING IN A NON LEGAL STATE!

there, I said it. Now to find a punching bag and kick the ever living shiat out of it.
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Look trollmitter,   weed is one of the few things along with music and walking on the beach that's kept me sane here in the past year.

My weed store IS essential.
 
BigChad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait, BEFORE teachers????

Are you farking kidding me?!?!

Fark that!
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Need Any Drugs?
Youtube gjiaBQKGbwk

.
Not Save For Work language (obviously!)
 
geggy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Got to keep the investors' profit afloat.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: Look trollmitter,   weed is one of the few things along with music and walking on the beach that's kept me sane here in the past year.

My weed store IS essential.


Objection: assumes facts not in evidence.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How long until someone comes up with a weed strain that synthesizes 'rona vaccine in its buds? Every other strain imaginable seems to exist so why the F not?


I guarantee there are people selling cannabinoid oils they claim are a COVID prophylactic.
 
whidbey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

geggy: Got to keep the investors' profit afloat.


Far out, Captain Tinfoil.   Roll a couple of bombers and leave them on the side table.
 
16 Comments

