(Total Pro Sports)   Step 1: Place bet that a fan will run across the field in the Superb Owl. Step 2: Attend the game yourself and run across the field. Step 3: Profit?   (totalprosports.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, screw with professional gamblers. That'll be fun.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faaaaaaaaake.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 4:  Seize all winnings from illegal act.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he actually did this and was stupid enough to do this under his own name then he deserves to lose it.

But, bookies don't get any sympathy from me so I hope more people go do this kind of thing in the future.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should go back to his previous career of buying credit default swaps multiple times on the same security for corporations for whom he is the primary lender.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just allowed sports betting in Illinois and specifically left prop bets and anything outside the NFL's control illegal.  Probably to prevent stupid shiat like this where an outside influence can change the outcome.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure in the fine print somewhere it says you can't actually bet on yourself.

/then again, Pete Rose did it, so I dunno
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 4: There is no step 4. There are no more steps in your future. You can't walk with both knees broken.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: They just allowed sports betting in Illinois and specifically left prop bets and anything outside the NFL's control illegal.  Probably to prevent stupid shiat like this where an outside influence can change the outcome.


'Cause making any kind of betting illegal works?  I mean, I get you, but seriously?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How bad do your moobs need to be in order to resort to wearing leotard?

/buy a sports bro, bruh.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull up your pants and be a man!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Step 4: There is no step 4. There are no more steps in your future. You can't walk with both knees broken.


You'd be lucky if broken's all ya got.  Lot of betting eventually hinges on the Irish bookmakers in the end.  Those guys aren't gonna bring a baseball bat, but a power drill might well be involved.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that didn't happen. Books wouldn't even take a bet like that for that very reason. If they did, people could make a living doing it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: They just allowed sports betting in Illinois and specifically left prop bets and anything outside the NFL's control illegal.  Probably to prevent stupid shiat like this where an outside influence can change the outcome.


What the NFL's control may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Borat approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Yeah that didn't happen. Books wouldn't even take a bet like that for that very reason. If they did, people could make a living doing it.


You would be amazed at all the prop bets sites will let you make.  I'm sure a site did have this as a prop bet, but I doubt they would take a $50K bet from some new gambler.  They tend to limit how much you can bet for obvious reasons unless you are a big bettor constantly.

/but yeah this probably didn't happen
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I'm sure in the fine print somewhere it says you can't actually bet on yourself.

/then again, Pete Rose did it, so I dunno


He was all mixed up, and didn't know what to do.
 
billstewart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Be the strange you want to see in the world!

And if you don't like the odds, go make some of your own.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was audited once by the IRS. I brought my lawyer with me. The agent was asking about suspected untaxed income, so I explained that I'm a gambling man. " How so " asked the agent.  " Welp, I'll bet you $100 I can pee into that waste basket over there. " He agrees. So I peed, and of course couldn't go that far. The guy laughs all crazy like  and takes my money.
Then he asks, " why is your lawyer crying?"
I said " I bet him $2000 I could pee on your desk and you would laugh about it."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I once saw a guy do this at a Braves game and get gang tackled and his face smashed into the turf.  He looked pretty jacked up.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheFoz: abhorrent1: Yeah that didn't happen. Books wouldn't even take a bet like that for that very reason. If they did, people could make a living doing it.

You would be amazed at all the prop bets sites will let you make.  I'm sure a site did have this as a prop bet, but I doubt they would take a $50K bet from some new gambler.  They tend to limit how much you can bet for obvious reasons unless you are a big bettor constantly.

/but yeah this probably didn't happen


I'm aware of the props. Only a really stupid book would take prop bets that can be influenced by bettors. If some book does, they probably won't be in business for very long. Also I'd like to find these books.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why are they calling him a streaker? Did he remove his clothes?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: I was audited once by the IRS. I brought my lawyer with me. The agent was asking about suspected untaxed income, so I explained that I'm a gambling man. " How so " asked the agent.  " Welp, I'll bet you $100 I can pee into that waste basket over there. " He agrees. So I peed, and of course couldn't go that far. The guy laughs all crazy like  and takes my money.
Then he asks, " why is your lawyer crying?"
I said " I bet him $2000 I could pee on your desk and you would laugh about it."


Longer version:


A little old lady walked into the main branch of the Chase Manhattan Bank holding a large paper bag in her hand. She told the young man at the window that she wished to take the 3 million dollars that she had in the bag and open an account with the bank. But first, she said that she wished to meet the president of the bank due to the rather large amount of money involved. After looking into the bag and seeing bundles of $1,000.00 dollar bills which could have amounted to $3 million dollars, he called the president's office and saw to it that the old lady met with him.

The lady was escorted up stairs and ushered into the president's office. Introductions were made and she stated that she liked to know the people that she did business with on a more personal level. The president then asked her how she came into such a large amount of money "was it inheritance?" he asked.

"No," she replied. He was quiet for a minute trying to think where she could have come into $3 million.

"I bet" she stated.

"You bet!" repeated the president. "As in horses?"

"No," she replied, "I bet on people."

Seeing his confusion, she explained that she just bets different things with people. All of the sudden she said "I'll bet you $25,000.00 that by 10:00 am tomorrow your balls will be square". The bank president figured that she must be off of her rocker and decided to take her up on the bet. He didn't see how he could loose. For the rest of the day he was very careful. He decided to stay home that evening and take no chances - there was $25,000.00 at stake.

When he got up in the morning and took his shower, he checked to make sure that everything was OK. There was no difference, he looked the same as he always had. He went to work and waited for the little old lady to come in at 10:00, humming as he went. He knew that this would be a good day, how often do you get handed $25,000.00 for doing nothing?

At 10:00 am sharp, the little old lady was escorted into his office. With her was a younger man. When the president inquired as to the purpose for being there, she informed him that he was her lawyer and that she always took him along when there was a large amount of money involved.

"Well", she asked, "what about our bet?"

"I don't know how to tell you this," he replied, "but I'm the same as I always have been, only $25,000.00 richer!" The lady seemed to accept this, but requested that she be able to see for herself. The president thought that this was reasonable and dropped his trousers. She instructed him to bend over then she grabbed hold of him. Sure enough everything was fine. The president then looked up and saw her lawyer banging his head against the wall.

"What's wrong with him?" the president asked.

"Oh him," she replied, "I bet him $100,000.00 that by 10:00 this morning that I would have the president of Chase Manhattan Bank by the balls."
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Why are they calling him a streaker? Did he remove his clothes?


Came here to ask the same thing.
 
Milk D
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, this isn't real - a lot of the books that take bets on ridiculous props the bet amount to like $50.  Also - there's no way this was an available bet.
 
