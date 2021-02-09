 Skip to content
(Twitter) Have a look inside a Staten Island home that has a "pink floating staircase," a "cotton ball river" and a sunken living room that leads to a paradise bar. Very Staten Island
43 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
34 minutes ago  
It failed to include pictures of the torture/sex dungeon that are surely in the basement. Wonder if they have pink gimp suits.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
It's not IF someone was murdered in that house it's HOW MANY people were murdered in that house.
 
gunther_bumpass
11 minutes ago  
Jesus farking christ, just link to the listing, not some chihuahua-attention-spanned tiktok shiatfest.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
11 minutes ago  
Barbies dream Mc Mansion
 
BlackPete
11 minutes ago  
Someone made a Tiktok video of scrolling through some realtor... website? App? Then shared it on twitter.

How incredibly meta.

Anyone got a link to the listing itself?
 
BlackPete
10 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Someone made a Tiktok video of scrolling through some realtor... website? App? Then shared it on twitter.

How incredibly meta.

Anyone got a link to the listing itself?


Answering my own question...   https://www.realtor.com/realestateand​h​omes-detail/820-W-Fingerboard-Rd_State​n-Island_NY_10305_M45026-23918
 
dothemath
9 minutes ago  
Looks like it was decorated by the Golden Girls on PCP.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
8 minutes ago  
There is absolutely a creepy doll collection in that house somewhere.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
it's missing this painting


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
sudotrin [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
Actual link instead of shouty tiktok -> https://www.zillow.com/homedetails​/820​-W-Fingerboard-Rd-Staten-Island-NY-103​05/32324633_zpid/
 
RoboZombie
6 minutes ago  
etonline.comView Full Size
The King approves
 
dothemath
4 minutes ago  

steklo: it's missing this painting


[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 200x300]


Looks like somebody we know.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: [etonline.com image 850x478]The King approves


I swear he and Noah Gunderson are separated at birth.
 
zbtop
4 minutes ago  

sudotrin: Actual link instead of shouty tiktok -> https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/​820-W-Fingerboard-Rd-Staten-Island-NY-​10305/32324633_zpid/


Thank you.

Can we make this a standard practice? Greenlight the actual thing instead of the Twitter repost Mods?
 
phenn
3 minutes ago  
Zillow Gone Wild is a worthwhile follow on Twitter and Facebook. Pretty amusing shiat.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  
Tiktok real estate porn? Really?

Zillow - SNL
Youtube yEfsaXDX0UQ
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 minutes ago  
Over in Discussion is a thread about someone who likes to peek into houses ... one look in these windows should clear that right up...


DoBeDoBeDo: It's not IF someone was murdered in that house it's HOW MANY people were murdered in that house.


It's the nice & normal outside that lures them in & then all the sugary sweetness sticks them to the floor in horror
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
2 minutes ago  
I mean ... a lot of it is shiat that could easily be removed, except for the godawful staircase, which would be crap even if it wasn't pink.
 
