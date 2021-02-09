 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Want to be a maskhole AND still in compliance? Have we got a product for you   (twitter.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed they actually asked him to put it over his nose.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I'm impressed they actually asked him to put it over his nose.


I am, too. I'm in Texas, and most retail establishments have been instructed that they are not to engage with no-maskers. Luckily, the closer I am to Dallas, the less often I see no-maskers.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, but you would have to be a needlessly dickheaded individual to actually want to wear one of those.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How very desperate for human interaction and attention must one be to find anything but annoyance in wearing this asshole costume?

Extremely Pathetic
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bought a new car last week, I can assure you dealerships don't give a shiat.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
T'aint funny Mcgee.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zykstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: bought a new car last week, I can assure you dealerships don't give a shiat.


Depends where you're at I guess. Bought a car last summer, they cared a ton where I went.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This looks like one of those useless masks that don't prevent spreading or getting infected, so headline is appropriate.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought it was funny until I realized that these people have enough to deal with. Go out and about with it, don't go into store with it.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: [Fark user image 425x206]


My niece, who works at Wawa, said that she would be fine if people wore a Trump mask, since at least she doesn't have to bother kicking them out.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pandemic or not. Assholes gotta asshole
 
neongoats
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's farking pathetic, but about what one expects of right wingers.

"I realize I need to protect myself and my family, but can't be seen to be giving in to the libs"

What's his loser fark right winger handle?
 
Eravior
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't know. I thought it was funny. Although, I didn't have the sound on. He could have been saying awful things like racial slurs or singing a Nickelback song.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He should have worn a MAGA hat too.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That guy is harmless compared to this maskhole.

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Heh that is pretty funny.
Can't say I would want the attention that a mask like that would bring.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, a product designed to provoke confrontation. Who thought that up, who thinks it's clever, and who would actually buy one? Don't we all have enough stress in our lives that we don't have to go looking for more?
 
phenn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe kind of cute (once) if all you're doing is going to a friend's home. In public, it's just needlessly disruptive to people who are trying to earn a living.
 
