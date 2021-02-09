 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Polecats, Wire Train, The Smithereens, and The Farm. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #190. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello.
Getting settled in for the evening's ear tremblers
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wire Train, now there's a name.jpg

Great choice!
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember working in the record store when Blow Up by the Smithereens came out.
I was always surprised that they didn't get bigger than the were. Lead singer just recently passed too.

/girl in room 12
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Farm! Damn, haven't heard them in years...that was a good album all around.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Monkey: The Farm! Damn, haven't heard them in years...that was a good album all around.


and we will not be playing it :)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Smithereens, yes!
 
