 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Driver walks away after car ends up in building. Well, it's not like he could drive out of there   (kiro7.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, English-language films, owner Roy Hoard, showroom floor, loud crash, site, man, American films, The Driver  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 8:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any accident is a good accident, if you can walk away from it.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy man drivers
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that's contractor rules. Black iron falls off the ladder rack? Keep going.

6" pictures tube holding copper gets launched "just keep going man"

Whole car goes off the road? "Just keep going"

/it's only happened once
//someone helped me grab said 6" tube full of copper and iron and throw it in the of the van
///i don't work for them anymore
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: //someone helped me grab said 6" tube full of copper and iron and throw it in the of the van


k
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to drive out, just keep driving through..

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never change Hwy 99.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was clearly under the under the influence of a half rack of vitamin R seeking bags of Dicks on his way to consult a troll in Fremontshire
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.