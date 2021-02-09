 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Naked man escapes hospital, punches man in Dick's   (kiro7.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Crime, Domestic violence, Terrorism, 23-year-old Mountlake Terrace man, English-language films, Violence, Swedish Hospital, Staff members  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 3:42 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a few bricks missing from that guy's building.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: There's a few bricks missing from that guy's building.


Coz he punched 'em out of the walls.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So I guess Dick's is no longer the place where the cool hang out, the swass like to play, and the rich flaunt clout?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When Edmonds police cornered the man, Hawley said their tasers were useless. "Four separate taser attempts, nothing, didn't even phase him," he said. "Finally we ended up getting him kind of corralled and that when he turned on us, started attacking the officers." Sgt. Hawley said it took all four officers everything they had to stop the man who was booked for assault

Well, we know this was a white guy.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A lot of people in Seattle have at some point in their lives craved a big bag of Dick's.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You just can't make these things up
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: When Edmonds police cornered the man, Hawley said their tasers were useless. "Four separate taser attempts, nothing, didn't even phase him," he said. "Finally we ended up getting him kind of corralled and that when he turned on us, started attacking the officers." Sgt. Hawley said it took all four officers everything they had to stop the man who was booked for assault

Well, we know this was a white guy.


From Montlake Terrace (never ever ever saw an African American there, Asians, sure, a few, and apparently there is a south or central american consulate there hidden in some little twisty road neighborhood, so presumably some non caucasian Hispanics), but it is McWhiteyville.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"...who was being treated for a mental health crisis viciously assaulted a nurse in Swedish Hospital..."

I can just imagine what the nurses in Swedish Hospital look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/We'll just call you "Ulla."
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Karma Chameleon: When Edmonds police cornered the man, Hawley said their tasers were useless. "Four separate taser attempts, nothing, didn't even phase him," he said. "Finally we ended up getting him kind of corralled and that when he turned on us, started attacking the officers." Sgt. Hawley said it took all four officers everything they had to stop the man who was booked for assault

Well, we know this was a white guy.

From Montlake Terrace (never ever ever saw an African American there, Asians, sure, a few, and apparently there is a south or central american consulate there hidden in some little twisty road neighborhood, so presumably some non caucasian Hispanics), but it is McWhiteyville.


I think the joke is he wasn't shot..
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"before he escaped, stripped off his gown, and ran naked into the street"

If I remove this hospital gown I will blend in with the general public and no one will know I just escaped the booby hatch!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not even mad
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How many dicks does that guy have!?
o_O
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What the patient might have looked like:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ except without the pants.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Brought to the hospital and the hospital failed to have properly trained staff and a ward sectioned off, Locked with an "Observation room" at the ready for such people.

Back in the 80's, That person would have been brought to a state run mental health facility not the local hospital.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.