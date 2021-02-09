 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 9 is 'belie' as in: "Michael Jackson again reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the 1983 release of his single, 'Belie jean'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
•       •       •

‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get better, subby.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Daddy drinks too much beer and now he has a big belie."
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is not my son.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually get a moderate chuckle at these but this one just doesn't work for me. YMMV.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, apparently I'm the core audience for this. I giggled when I read it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd belying if I said I liked this headline.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uh, no.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have gone with "I was on the Maury show. She said it was my son, that belie"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Naw, it's when you quickly head straight toward something.
 
6nome
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wyldkard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby's $10 payment must've just posted
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wordsmith's word of the day is agathokakological.

As in:

When he got a plo'meek bone stuck in his throat, McCoy asked if he was OK.  Spock replied "Agathokakological."
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Get better, subby.


Yeah. Can this stop now?
 
