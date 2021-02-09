 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Look, we know it's cold, but don't leave your car idling with the keys in the ignition while you're shopping. And maybe bring your kids inside too   (mprnews.org) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Criminal parents.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
6 year old girl....Things could've been a whole lot worse. I know, I watch Dateline on NBC.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Minnesota trifecta complete.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
jesus invest in autostart
 
Lycan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Take you crotchfruit in with you or go through the drive thru you twatwaffle...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lycan: twatwaffle..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Alright, I won't leave my kids in the car while I go shopping.

That said, what is the policy on leaving them at the Grand Canyon?
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby assumes you still want your car after that $1200 new transmission mechanic bill and you are endeared to your children...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



just bring them in the store with you, put the kid down and do your thing....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

akya: That said, what is the policy on leaving them at the Grand Canyon?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


ask Cindy and Bobby, they'll tell ya....
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: 6 year old girl....Things could've been a whole lot worse. I know, I watch Dateline on NBC.


There's a dating program for 6 year olds?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My first time snowmobiling on Lake of the Woods, up along the MN/Canada border, it was -17° as we pulled up to a bar to warm up and grab some mid-trail cocktails.

There were probably 20 trucks and SUVs running out front. We walked in and I asked the bartender if everyone was planning on leaving...

Bartender: "Why?"

Me: "Well, looks like they're warming up their trucks and heading out."

Bartender: "Nope. They just leave them running while they drink, so they don't freeze up."

Me: "Aren't they worried someone will steal their trucks?"

Bartender: [looks at me small townie like] "Figures you guys would be riding rented Ditch Pickles."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

orbister: There's a dating program for 6 year olds?


yes and if you're lucky enough you'll get a visit from Chris Hansen asking you to take a seat, right over there...
 
crinz83
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
our mom used to leave us in the car, saying she'd be back in a minute. we'd say to ourselves, "yeah, a mommy minute" and our hearts would sink as the ennui would slowly engulf us.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 603x644]


just bring them in the store with you, put the kid down and do your thing....


how do we know that baby wasn't already there?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: 6 year old girl....Things could've been a whole lot worse. I know, I watch Dateline on NBC.


Listen, you've got to stop doing the Dateline thing.  Farking put it on FoxNews if you have to, that dateline shiat is going to kill you.
 
zez
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like you just need to leave your kids in the car
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: steklo: [Fark user image 603x644]


just bring them in the store with you, put the kid down and do your thing....

how do we know that baby wasn't already there?


Oddly, too clean for the surrounding environment. Besides, those suckers are worth something. Somebody would have lifted it.
 
payattention
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For fark's sake people... another door key will cost you $6! Lock the freaking door! Especially if you have kids in the car!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Isitoveryet: how do we know that baby wasn't already there?


Oh crap, you got me in a circle of logic.

"Intercourse the penguin"
 
