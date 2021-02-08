 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Unsolicited Submarine in the Stern   (cnn.com) divider line
38
    More: Scary, Submarine, Ehime Maru and USS Greeneville collision, Ehime Prefecture, Ship, Navy, United States Navy, MSDF submarine, former US Navy captain  
•       •       •

981 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 2:05 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know we have a lot of former USN boat guys around here who could explain how a sub thats's supposed to be good at finding things can screw this up. It's all FM to me.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I know we have a lot of former USN boat guys around here who could explain how a sub thats's supposed to be good at finding things can screw this up. It's all FM to me.


Big ships make the water considerably less cooperative, but there is almost always some lax watchstanding at the root.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this the "Back Door Beauty" thread?
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: I know we have a lot of former USN boat guys around here who could explain how a sub thats's supposed to be good at finding things can screw this up. It's all FM to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're a bunch of Republican donors taking a joy ride this time too?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I see two sonar men have decided to volunteer to scrub latrines for the rest of their careers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

incendi: edmo: I know we have a lot of former USN boat guys around here who could explain how a sub thats's supposed to be good at finding things can screw this up. It's all FM to me.

Big ships make the water considerably less cooperative, but there is almost always some lax watchstanding at the root.


Lax watchstanding while surfacing no less.  Because that's totally the time you want to be phoning it in.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
unexpected seamen from behind
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The US did this a few years back, sank a research boat full of college kids IIRC.

Piloting a sub seems a bit like driving a car with no windows and relying on your compass and map to stay on the road. It works fine for a wide open field (ocean) with nothing around, but as soon as you get on a narrow road with traffic (shipping lanes), your chance of running into stuff increases.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stern?

img1.looper.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...it sustained damage to its fairwater planes, the winglike structures on its conning tower.

Good job translating non-layperson terms into other non-layperson terms.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do these guys not have passive sonar, or were they not paying attention to it?  It sounds like they hit a container ship ("bulk carrier" ?).  I have to assume those things make a ton of noise and it would be fairly clear whether you were near to one (or many) and, if so, to make sure you were beyond a threshold of error for distance before surfacing.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah, the ol USIS
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Things got out of control and they were lucky to live through it.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Japanese love them some カンチョー
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: The US did this a few years back, sank a research boat full of college kids IIRC.

Piloting a sub seems a bit like driving a car with no windows and relying on your compass and map to stay on the road. It works fine for a wide open field (ocean) with nothing around, but as soon as you get on a narrow road with traffic (shipping lanes), your chance of running into stuff increases.


I remember that, it happened here on Oahu

/ it was early in the GW Bush administration and some GOP donors were given a VIP submarine ride. The captain decided to do a rapid ascent to give them a good time.  I am not trying to make this political but that's what actually happened, it was dumb and preventable.

//Interesting to see a Japanese sub in the same situation, I was not aware Japan had military subs.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes, it will be costly. But a solicited submarine in the sterni is even more expensive. Believe me, I know.
And, no, I am not bowlegged.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought Japanese submarines are called carriers.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: R.O.U.S: The US did this a few years back, sank a research boat full of college kids IIRC.

Piloting a sub seems a bit like driving a car with no windows and relying on your compass and map to stay on the road. It works fine for a wide open field (ocean) with nothing around, but as soon as you get on a narrow road with traffic (shipping lanes), your chance of running into stuff increases.

I remember that, it happened here on Oahu

/ it was early in the GW Bush administration and some GOP donors were given a VIP submarine ride. The captain decided to do a rapid ascent to give them a good time.  I am not trying to make this political but that's what actually happened, it was dumb and preventable.

//Interesting to see a Japanese sub in the same situation, I was not aware Japan had military subs.


Kaiju patrols and underwater rift openings demand subs.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeff5: We're a bunch of Republican donors taking a joy ride this time too?



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ehime_M​a​ru_and_USS_Greeneville_collision
For this mission, Greeneville was to carry 16 civilian Distinguished Visitors (DVs): eight CEOs, six of them with their spouses; and a free-lance sports writer, with his spouse.  The CEOs were in Hawaii to support a fundraising effort to restore the retired battleship Missouri.

Poltab is that way    ------------------>

Ironically, last tab on the right.  Can't miss it.  It's full of people just like you.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seaman Jones: The catch is, a boat this big doesn't exactly stop on a dime... and if we're too close, we'll drift right into the back of him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Stern?

[img1.looper.com image 780x439]

[Fark user image 261x193]

[Fark user image 206x244]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Soryu wrecked your submarine
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Long, black, and full of seamen?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Long, black, and full of seamen?


Not to mention hard
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I thought Japanese submarines are called carriers.


Someone needs to draw you a Venn diagram.  All Japanese carriers are submarines, but not all Japanese submarines are carriers.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: it was early in the GW Bush administration and some GOP donors were given a VIP submarine ride.


Nope.  It was CEO's in Hawaii to help fundraise for preserving the USS Missouri as a museum ship in Pearl Harbor.

aopa.orgView Full Size


Quite poignant, too:  The wreck and memorial of the ship that symbolizes the US entry into WWII, and the ship on which the Japanese signed the surrender documents, ending WWII.

And here you are implying that it was some base political move to reward people who gave money to Republicans.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Jeff5: We're a bunch of Republican donors taking a joy ride this time too?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ehime_Ma​ru_and_USS_Greeneville_collision
For this mission, Greeneville was to carry 16 civilian Distinguished Visitors (DVs): eight CEOs, six of them with their spouses; and a free-lance sports writer, with his spouse.  The CEOs were in Hawaii to support a fundraising effort to restore the retired battleship Missouri.

Poltab is that way    ------------------>

Ironically, last tab on the right.  Can't miss it.  It's full of people just like you.


I read the report on that years ago.  They were tracking the Ehime most of the time.  The last contact had her pretty far off at something like 5000 yards.  The captain brought the boat to periscope depth to make sure they were clear then dove and did the emergency rise.  Surprise!
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: AlgaeRancher: it was early in the GW Bush administration and some GOP donors were given a VIP submarine ride.

Nope.  It was CEO's in Hawaii to help fundraise for preserving the USS Missouri as a museum ship in Pearl Harbor.

[aopa.org image 850x478]

Quite poignant, too:  The wreck and memorial of the ship that symbolizes the US entry into WWII, and the ship on which the Japanese signed the surrender documents, ending WWII.

And here you are implying that it was some base political move to reward people who gave money to Republicans.


It was a base political move to reward people who gave money to Republicans.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Stern?

[img1.looper.com image 780x439]

[Fark user image 261x193]

[Fark user image 206x244]


Fark user imageView Full Size

STERN! He's nothing but a low down, double dealing, back stabbing WORM!  Hanging's too good for him! BURNING'S too good for him! I'm gonna rip him into little bitty pieces and bury him ALIVE!!!!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I say, is that your conning tower, or are you just happy to see me?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Soryu wrecked your submarine


What? I can't Hiryu.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size


/couldn't find a seaman
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: /couldn't find a seaman


Here.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/better now
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love how they call their Navy a Marine Self Defense Force.
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: R.O.U.S: The US did this a few years back, sank a research boat full of college kids IIRC.

Piloting a sub seems a bit like driving a car with no windows and relying on your compass and map to stay on the road. It works fine for a wide open field (ocean) with nothing around, but as soon as you get on a narrow road with traffic (shipping lanes), your chance of running into stuff increases.

I remember that, it happened here on Oahu

/ it was early in the GW Bush administration and some GOP donors were given a VIP submarine ride. The captain decided to do a rapid ascent to give them a good time.  I am not trying to make this political but that's what actually happened, it was dumb and preventable.

//Interesting to see a Japanese sub in the same situation, I was not aware Japan had military subs.


I remember that too.

My baby sisters and I were mistakened for DVs when we were walking near Pearl Harbor after church. I forget exactly what we were doing near the nuclear subs, but I know my sisters were bored and so I took em to look at the ships in the harbor. A bunch of submariners at the docks then asked if we were there to ride the subs that morning and my sisters freaked out and begged to go inside the sub. I was suspicious but I let the girls go right up to the sub to have a look at it and say HI to the sailors before hustling them away.  I told dad about it and he said "Yes, they do let people ride the submarines." My sisters asked if we could one day and dad said he'd find out.

Then Ehime Maru happened and  shook everyone to the core. We never got to ride the subs.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: [memecrunch.com image 550x298]

/couldn't find a seaman


Here's one:
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.