 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Yo, dawg, I heard you liked internet sharin' so we put an internet Sharon in your internet Karens because internet sharin' is internet carin'   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero, George W. Bush, United States Capitol, Conspiracy theory, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Michelle Obama, Donald Trump, Supreme Court of the United States, Antonin Scalia  
•       •       •

1406 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 6:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Conspiracy theories?

https://twitter.com/deadeyebrakeman/s​t​atus/1301196903229480960?lang=en
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's coronavirus / anti-vax conspiracies, would they be sharing Sharon's outlook on the topic of disease?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
freedomsphoenix.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: If it's coronavirus / anti-vax conspiracies, would they be sharing Sharon's outlook on the topic of disease?


They're all in love with dying, and interestingly enough, many of them are actually in Texas.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
giving nonpartisan lessons on basic government principles, such as how bills are passed in Congress


I think I saw this one Saturday morning when I was a kid, back in the 80's.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What a wonderful story. Thanks for sharing this, subby.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So Facebook is sharin' sharon's outlook on the topic of disease?

Butthole Surfers - Pepper
Youtube CO8vBVUaKvk
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Crap, missed the reference in the second post.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And the other one.
 
otiosa
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Found this at the bottom of the page. Thanks, Fark.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She's a better man than I am, to use a very awkward phrase.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She's pretty.

/not that that has anything to do with anything
 
focusthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
... As if any of these nut jobs will believe anything a blonde on a screen will tell you.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I mean, it's worth a shot.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.