(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Feds expected to name cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. Simply stating "Helicopters Suck" not expected to hold water   (abc3340.com) divider line
92
    More: Followup, Kobe Bryant, Feds, likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think all the needless speculation about pilot error, specifically continuing VFR into IMC, will hold up as the cause.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I think all the needless speculation about pilot error, specifically continuing VFR into IMC, will hold up as the cause.


I'm still just hung up on the airspeed at impact, wasn't it 150+ kts? Hard to believe an experienced pilot would voluntarily fly VFR-to-IMC with all the risk of CFIT around.

/ACRONYMS
//can't believe dude went fast when he could hit so much shiat
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is "dense fog"

/But I am not a scientist
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, they blow rather than suck.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing it has something to do with a hillside and a helicopter attempting to occupy the same physical space at the same time.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: My guess is "dense fog"

/But I am not a scientist


Cumulogranite cloud formation.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Physics. The inability to pass a solid helicopter through a solid mountain.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: [y.yarn.co image 850x462]


Ugh, spent my time trying to find a gif with a caption!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Law of Gravity needs to be repealed.  How many Mericans died because of that stupid law?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the data recorder:  Kobe:  "Man, it's pretty cool back here.  Turn off that big fan on top."
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: edmo: I think all the needless speculation about pilot error, specifically continuing VFR into IMC, will hold up as the cause.

I'm still just hung up on the airspeed at impact, wasn't it 150+ kts? Hard to believe an experienced pilot would voluntarily fly VFR-to-IMC with all the risk of CFIT around.

/ACRONYMS
//can't believe dude went fast when he could hit so much shiat


If memory serves he was intentionally turning, and thought he was in horizontal flight.  He didn't realize he'd entered into a descending turn because the inner ear is a cruel mistress.  I also seem to recall that they went from controlled level flight to dead in something like 12 seconds.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20,000 parts flying in formation to the scene of the crash
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scud running, inadvertent VFR flight into IMC, spatial disorientation, hit rocks.

Donezo. Sad.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pilot lost situational awareness resulting in controlled flight into terrain.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cause of death: Affluienza
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: MaudlinMutantMollusk: My guess is "dense fog"

/But I am not a scientist

Cumulogranite cloud formation.


I've personally seen helicopters fly right through fog before; they cut through it like butter.  I'm going to guess it had more to do with the mountain, I've never seen any aircraft make it through one of those unscathed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Kobe Bryant collided with the Cat Stevens in dense fog off the coast of Nantucket.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that the cause was known.

Bad weather + bad decision by pilot = crash and kill everyone on board.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a rich a-hole in a light aircraft?

/never get in a small aircraft
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldDude: Physics. The inability to pass a solid helicopter through a solid mountain.


Singularity not amused.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: My guess is "dense fog"

/But I am not a scientist


That ain't going to fly either.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Harrison Ford have an alibi?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: 20,000 parts flying in formation to the scene of the crash


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

GrinzGrimly: Ivo Shandor: MaudlinMutantMollusk: My guess is "dense fog"

/But I am not a scientist

Cumulogranite cloud formation.

I've personally seen helicopters fly right through fog before; they cut through it like butter.  I'm going to guess it had more to do with the mountain, I've never seen any aircraft make it through one of those unscathed.


You missed the highlighted part of the word.
{|B^D>
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Cause of death: Affluienza


Although helicopters are much safer than automobiles. I mean, the wealthy have many advantages and one of them is safer travel.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: mikaloyd: Cause of death: Affluienza

Although helicopters are much safer than automobiles. I mean, the wealthy have many advantages and one of them is safer travel.


The months directly after a massive celebrity fatality are, statistically, the safest time for regular people to enjoy helo travel.
 
robbrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In today's update, we learn that the charter company operating the helicopter wasn't FAA certified to fly in IMC.

OOPS!!!!!

https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/09/us/kob​e​-bryant-crash-ntsb-investigation-repor​t/index.html
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kobe played his "I'm Kobe, get this thing in the air" card?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Does Harrison Ford have an alibi?


No.  Ticket.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Altimus Prime: I also seem to recall that they went from controlled level flight to dead in something like 12 seconds.


yeah, a few months ago there was a very interesting thread where a guy who said he was, not unlike Kobe's guy, a commercially licensed helo pilot in LA posted all these animations based upon the FAA radar pings or whatever, and the actual calls between the air traffic and Kobe's pilot.  he said he'd flown that exact airlane dozens of times and he concluded, PILOT ERROR and siad what you did - controlled flight to game the fark over in mere seconds.

i was doing yardwork that morning, and my MIL texted me:  "Kobe Bryant just died."  i saw it and was like, "no way.  this is internet bullshiat."  i just ignored it.  then about 5-10 minutes later she again texts me:  "confirmed. helicopter crash."

i was stunned.  ran inside, turned on the TV and CNN had it live.  "kobe bryant confirmed onboard helicopter that crashed near LA, multiple fatalites reported, to be updated."  i was in utter disbelief.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Failure to maintain sufficient altitude.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Conclusion: Flying into a mountain.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm thinking running into a mountain was a factor that shouldn't be overlooked...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gordon Flightfoot's next song. Wreck of the something something....
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Helicopter Association International discouraged what it called a "one solution fits all" method. President and CEO James Viola said in a statement that mandating specific equipment to the entire industry is "ineffective" and "potentially hazardous."

Even though Zobayan was flying at low altitude in a hilly area, the warning system may not have prevented the crash, Coleman said. The terrain could have triggered the alarm "constantly going off" and distracted the pilot or prompted him to lower its volume or ignore it, the Embry-Riddle safety science professor said.

These farking people are unreal.

"The safety system designed to warn of close terrain could potentially distract a pilot by functioning as intended. Besides, you can just ignore it!"

This is strictly about liability, harder to weasel out of lawsuits if safety systems on board are ignored by the pilot.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

robbrie: In today's update, we learn that the charter company operating the helicopter wasn't FAA certified to fly in IMC.

OOPS!!!!!

https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/09/us/kobe​-bryant-crash-ntsb-investigation-repor​t/index.html


Weren't certified to fly into mountains either...
 
nemisonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Cause of death: Affluienza


"I don't care if it's foggy, get me there" not unheard of in these scenarios
//esp. considering Kobe fired pilots regularly
 
desertgeek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

robbrie: In today's update, we learn that the charter company operating the helicopter wasn't FAA certified to fly in IMC.

OOPS!!!!!

https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/09/us/kobe​-bryant-crash-ntsb-investigation-repor​t/index.html


Pretty much confirming what was reported in the weeks after the crash. Pilot wasn't qualified to fly in those conditions and it sounds like no one in that company was fit for the conditions. Company's going to get sued out of existence.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gunsmack: I'm guessing it has something to do with a hillside and a helicopter attempting to occupy the same physical space at the same time.


The Pauli Exclusion Principle. Gets you every time.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I SAID HELICOPTERS SUCK!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: mikaloyd: Cause of death: Affluienza

Although helicopters are much safer than automobiles. I mean, the wealthy have many advantages and one of them is safer travel.


I guess Kobe would have died years earlier had he tried travel by automobile?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gunsmack: I'm guessing it has something to do with a hillside and a helicopter attempting to occupy the same physical space at the same time.


They did occupy the same space at the same time.

It was the speed to the occupation that became an issue.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Helicopters dont fly, they beat the air into submission

Sometimes the air wins
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Altimus Prime: I also seem to recall that they went from controlled level flight to dead in something like 12 seconds.

yeah, a few months ago there was a very interesting thread where a guy who said he was, not unlike Kobe's guy, a commercially licensed helo pilot in LA posted all these animations based upon the FAA radar pings or whatever, and the actual calls between the air traffic and Kobe's pilot.  he said he'd flown that exact airlane dozens of times and he concluded, PILOT ERROR and siad what you did - controlled flight to game the fark over in mere seconds.

i was doing yardwork that morning, and my MIL texted me:  "Kobe Bryant just died."  i saw it and was like, "no way.  this is internet bullshiat."  i just ignored it.  then about 5-10 minutes later she again texts me:  "confirmed. helicopter crash."

i was stunned.  ran inside, turned on the TV and CNN had it live.  "kobe bryant confirmed onboard helicopter that crashed near LA, multiple fatalites reported, to be updated."  i was in utter disbelief.


Your mother told you and then it was on the news and you still didn't believe it? There's just no convincing some people.
 
4seasons85! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I read a summary.  They basically completely blame the pilot. They say there's no evidence Kobe pressured him. It was spacial disorientation and the pilot had several opportunities to land safely but didn't. They also don't blame the company because apparently the pilot was technically flying illegally during the fog.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nemisonic: "I don't care if it's foggy, get me there" not unheard of in these scenarios
//esp. considering Kobe fired pilots regularly


to what i posted above, there were multiple pilots in the thread, and several said they had been told, "fly this farking plane/helo, i don't care about the weather" and walked off the job.  "You can find another pilot, this is unsafe.  I'm not putting my life and your life, and the other passengers, on the line for your meeting."  *shrug*
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cause of death: Hated traffic
 
chewd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I read a summary.  They basically completely blame the pilot. They say there's no evidence Kobe pressured him. It was spacial disorientation and the pilot had several opportunities to land safely but didn't. They also don't blame the company because apparently the pilot was technically flying illegally during the fog.


Heres the thing about helicopter pilots. Helicopter pilots are hot-dogs... all of them. Helicopter flying requires a lot of hot-dog flying so if youre not a hot-dog pilot by nature, you'll hate flying helicopters and you wont do it for very long.
 
