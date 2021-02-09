 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Group wants city to change racist name. Residents, misguided raccoon lovers pushing back   (startribune.com) divider line
24
    More: Unlikely, African American, Racism, Coon Rapids, name's racist connotation, Coon Rapids' name, Jim Crow laws, city's name, Race  
•       •       •

616 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 11:20 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just change it to Trash Panda Pass and be done with it.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe they should call it "Raccoon City".  Then, perhaps, Bingbing Li will show up...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Giggity
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can we sue Dick Van Dyke next?
 
smunns
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just name the city after Jesse Owens, everyone wins.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice paywall.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
madcitysportszone.comView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Interesting that it is a negative term no matter which race uses it.

So, probably needs to change.  Visuals are important.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Misguided residents of Nigton, unavailable for comment:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigton,​_​Texas

/Oh, I had a coworker that I hated having to drive through Nigton with.
 
advex101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UberDave: Maybe they should call it "Raccoon City".  Then, perhaps, Bingbing Li will show up...

[Fark user image 352x500]

/Giggity


If they change the name to that you know someone will set up a company called Umbrella Corporation.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The USA has a city named Lynchburg. Think about how farked up thay are. A whole town named for corpses hanging from the trees.

Think about how farked up they are when they name people, including black people, Lynch as a last name. The effect that must have on a person's psyche.

It's such a farked up place.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: .


If I even quote someone saying that they give me a timeout.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I live not far from there. Coon Rapids is in the middle of Michele Bachmann land. Good luck changing that name.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Misguided residents of Nigton, unavailable for comment:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigton,_​Texas

/Oh, I had a coworker that I hated having to drive through Nigton with.

The town was founded in 1873 by former slaves. Jeff Carter, a civic leader and former slave during the early years of the settlement, suggested the name Nigton.


Does that make it less bad somehow?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UberDave: Maybe they should call it "Raccoon City".  Then, perhaps, Bingbing Li will show up...

[Fark user image image 352x500]

/Giggity


Fark user imageView Full Size
or Leon Kennedy.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The USA has a city named Lynchburg. Think about how farked up thay are. A whole town named for corpses hanging from the trees.

Think about how farked up they are when they name people, including black people, Lynch as a last name. The effect that must have on a person's psyche.

It's such a farked up place.


On a lighter note.  The one in Virginia has a really nice pub downtown.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The USA has a city named Lynchburg. Think about how farked up thay are. A whole town named for corpses hanging from the trees.


Lynchburg, Virginia was named after a guy named Lynch back in the mid-1700s, who was a progressive pro-emancipation Quaker. The origins of the name have nothing to do with hanging.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: transporter_ii: Misguided residents of Nigton, unavailable for comment:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigton,_​Texas

/Oh, I had a coworker that I hated having to drive through Nigton with.

The town was founded in 1873 by former slaves. Jeff Carter, a civic leader and former slave during the early years of the settlement, suggested the name Nigton.

Does that make it less bad somehow?


It's OK when they say it.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

advex101: So, probably needs to change.  Visuals are important.


Eh, it's all optics at this point. Town was almost certainly named for a large raccoon population by a river with no racist intent whatsoever. But since changing the name of this town will magically solve all the racial issues in this country, I'm all for it.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It honestly doesn't matter if a word or name's origin is not racist. The expression such as "tar baby" "a coon's age" or "call a spade a spade" did not originally have any racial connotations, but in the US at least any of those phrases are skunked and should probably be avoided.

It's no use arguing etymology - sure, "a coon's age" comes from the folk belief that raccoons have extremely long lifespans, but that's not what pops into most people's heads when they hear it.

It's like if your name is Michael Bolton - unfortunately you can't complain that people make Michael Bolton jokes about you, even though the musician is the one who sucks...
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The USA has a city named Lynchburg. Think about how farked up thay are. A whole town named for corpses hanging from the trees.

Think about how farked up they are when they name people, including black people, Lynch as a last name. The effect that must have on a person's psyche.

It's such a farked up place.


I think you have slightly backwards, I believe the town is named after a person with the last name Lynch & it seems that term "lynching" came about after a US Revolutionary War law called "the Lynch Law"(again after a person of that name) which allowed punishment without trial.

So really the question is how farked up would it be if your last name got turned into a term for a hate crime?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ambitwistor: Bennie Crabtree: The USA has a city named Lynchburg. Think about how farked up thay are. A whole town named for corpses hanging from the trees.

Lynchburg, Virginia was named after a guy named Lynch back in the mid-1700s, who was a progressive pro-emancipation Quaker. The origins of the name have nothing to do with hanging.


That being said, there are a bunch of Lynchburgs, I don't know where those came from.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.