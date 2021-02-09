 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   UAE Mars probe launched 7 months ago prepares to orbit the planet. Sri Lankan and Filipino mechanics hidden on board report it's a little warm, but they're ready   (bbc.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hope probe lines up"? This guy's pretty certain it will.
 
VisualiseThis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full points on the headline, subby.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having visited Dubai, I have to say that headline is magnificent.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.  Could be UAC.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There be oil under Utopia Planitia.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What about the UFIA probe headed for Uranus?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bravo subby, well played Sir/Madam.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What about the UFIA probe headed for Uranus?


On target and ready for (orbital) insertion.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, uh, who actually built the thing and who is responsible for operating it? The UAE is basically Western tech and Eastern slave labor with the natives as WALL-E extras.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: So, uh, who actually built the thing and who is responsible for operating it? The UAE is basically Western tech and Eastern slave labor with the natives as WALL-E extras.


It was designed as a collaboration between the UAE and UC Boulder, built at UC Boulder, launched from Japan, and is operated from a ground station and mission control facility in the UAE.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i wish them luck but doesn't seem like enough people in total and  some of them can't figure out how masks work so....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
