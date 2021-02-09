 Skip to content
(Times Union)   The name Schenectady comes from the Mohawk word for "we're not plowing the streets but we're still going to ticket you because go fark yourself"   (timesunion.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SchenectaDOT needs to be more up front about the plowing schedule

centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ifky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"It's Mohawk for"
 
Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So it goes.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am way too lazy to shovel farking snow.

/luckily, I live in California
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, you don't get the haircut that is synonymous with rebellion named after you for nothing.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Schenektady?!? But she hardly knew 'im!!
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No one seems to know where the tickets came from. The mayor blamed the chief and the chief said, I don't know either.

Alternate parking blows.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The leg bone's Schenectady they knee bone...
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also: I thought Schenectady was a really norty pastime Glaswegians indulged in.
 
eKonk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On one hand, a city with inconsistent enforcement and crappy services. On the other hand, entitled douches ignoring the signs which can cause issues for everyone when the roads can't be properly plowed.

I'd say they can all go to hell, but they're already in Schenectady, so...
 
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Funny how language/meaning shifts from region to region. The name Albany comes from a word the Mohawk use for "we're not plowing the streets but we're still going to manage to dig your car out of a snow bank and tow it because go fark yourself"
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Could be worse. NY State has a law on the books advising plows of any liability for hitting your car. I'd much rather take the $35 fine as a warning/reminder not to park on the street.

I've lived in NY my whole life, every town has rules against street parking over night in winter, and I've always considered myself lucky for the times I haven't gotten a ticket. Fark these whining idiots.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Resident Chris White said everyone thought the "worn-out" alternative side signs were defunct because regulations haven't been enforced in years, and upset no warning was given for the tickets,

No warning except for the sign that you knew was there.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Only $35.  That's peanuts to Chicago snow fines and tow that goes with it. You better have enough money to get your car back that day, because the fee goes up by the day. Better not owe the city money for prior parking tickets .

/Don't expect your car will not be broken into while at a city lot.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I went to Schenectady and a policeman ticketed my car. Then I went to Synecdoche and the police department ticketed my wheels.
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have never shoveled snow in Schenectady, but I have on occasion picked my feet in Poughkeepsie.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: No one seems to know where the tickets came from. The mayor blamed the chief and the chief said, I don't know either.

Alternate parking blows.


It's much better than the alternative which is to turn streets into narrow slalom runs as they plow around cars that have been effectively abandoned.
 
Mister_poopy_pants
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I always thought a Schenectady was a unit of measure.  The breached reactor core is emitting over 10,000 Schenectadies! RUN!
 
nemisonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I am way too lazy to shovel farking snow.

/luckily, I live in California


Narrator: "The state with the deepest snowfall is California."
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I lived in DC and had a street parking permit, there was a time it snowed overnight. The next morning I woke to see every vehicle on my street had a ticket for their parking sticker not being "clearly visible"...because all of the windshields were covered with snow.

Sure, you could go through the appeal process and likely get it dismissed, but it was a $20 ticket and the appeal (at the time, I believe there's an online process now) was ONLY in person, ONLY on weekdays, and ONLY open for like 6 hours per day (and it wasn't like voting where if you're there at closing time you got heard - at closing time everyone still in line was out of luck).

It would cost most people more to appeal the ticket than to pay it. Something that both everyone who got ticketed AND the city government knew when the fine amount was set. Fine people $200, they'll go go appeal. Set the fine at $20 and it's practically just an extra cost of city living.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey they need the $$$ gotta tax one way or another. Small city I lived in would tow randomly during the winter, was supposed to be only during a storm, but often it was just if there was prediction of snow or if they had to clean up old snow. It was like $250 with the ticket and started at midnight. So you'd go out to a bar (or work a late shift), come out to no car and clear skies. There was a number to call/website but it wasn't always updated. What are you going to do sue them?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Geotpf: I am way too lazy to shovel farking snow.

/luckily, I live in California

Narrator: "The state with the deepest snowfall is California."


Sure, in the mountains, where few people live.

/this does allow one to do the mythical "ski and surf on the same day"
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Eugenides: phimuskapsi: No one seems to know where the tickets came from. The mayor blamed the chief and the chief said, I don't know either.

Alternate parking blows.

It's much better than the alternative which is to turn streets into narrow slalom runs as they plow around cars that have been effectively abandoned.


I used to live in the city of Rochester (in two different places) and had to deal with alternate, and during the winter living on a tertiary street, it was very rarely plowed.

The real problem I have is that alternate parking continues whether it is winter or not. So the argument for it being necessary for plows is kinda dumb.
 
