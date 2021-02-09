 Skip to content
(Asahi Shimbun)   Out of the ashes from 1991 Fugendake volcanic disaster comes new ... cars   (asahi.com) divider line
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Masakazu Ishibashi, 65, president of Koarashi Taxi, lost a male driver in the eruption. He saw the taxi for the first time since the tragedy in 1991.
"I've finally been able to meet him," said Ishibashi, stumbling over the words. "(He also) must have suffered a lot."

Burning alive isn't a peaceful way to go? Are you sure? Poor bastard. On the plus side, at least he can have some closure to it.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was he driving a Pontiac Phoenix ?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Driver: Was he driving a Pontiac Phoenix ?


Renault Fuego.
 
