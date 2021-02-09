 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Iphone sales suggest we're all size queens, NTTAWWT   (reuters.com) divider line
43
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only youngsters, and lucky few olds can read on little phones.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They just to need to put telephony in the iPads.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: They just to need to put telephony in the iPads.


I regularly use Google Voice on my Samsung tablet.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went from a 6S to an SE. Same size.

If it doesn't fit in my hand, it's not a phone.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a simple explanation, really.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quintas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 This is disappointing.   I love my 12 mini.   Can't stand carrying around a giant ass phone.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new iPhone 12 Pro Max has a pretty significant upgrade in camera quality compared to the regular iPhone 12 or the Mini:

https://www.theverge.com/21555901/iph​o​ne-12-pro-max-review

So that's one big reason to go for a larger phone. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also packs some really good camera hardware into the larger body.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quintas: This is disappointing.   I love my 12 mini.   Can't stand carrying around a giant ass phone.


The mini doesn't need to sell more, or even as much, as the other models. It just needs to sell enough to be profitable enough to keep making the form factor.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quintas: This is disappointing.   I love my 12 mini.   Can't stand carrying around a giant ass phone.


Apple's not going to make you turn it in.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iphone mini users around a bunch of 6" plus phones= A male white reporter in a NBA locker room. You made a bad decision getting that small phone and a bad decision doing a a interview in the locker room, instead of court side.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually downsized with my last phone purchase.  I had the galaxy s9+ and went to the s20 standard.

I don't need a f'in tablet in my pocket, I just want a phone, and the standard sized is big enough.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reality is, the least used feature on smartphones is probably the "phone" part.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quintas: This is disappointing.   I love my 12 mini.   Can't stand carrying around a giant ass phone.


What a giant ass phone might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my wife uses her phone a lot more than me, and likes a bigger screen for games. Despite MANY assurances, it would appear that size does matter.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Iphone mini users around a bunch of 6" plus phones= A male white reporter in a NBA locker room. You made a bad decision getting that small phone and a bad decision doing a a interview in the locker room, instead of court side.


I kid, but it seems that women are the ones that love massive phones and then putting it in a massive case.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can watch videos better on a bigger phone.

NSFW - boobs
Best Daenerys Targaryen Moments | Game of Thrones
Youtube R6idPm0ph2o
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: quintas: This is disappointing.   I love my 12 mini.   Can't stand carrying around a giant ass phone.

Apple's not going to make you turn it in.


I would say "*until they quit supporting it," but since last fall they've been making security-only updates to iOS on older phones. So they're still supported.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Yeah, my wife uses her phone a lot more than me, and likes a bigger screen for games. Despite MANY assurances, it would appear that size does matter.


Once she has gotten used to wrapping her hands around 6.5", it is hard to go back to 4".
 
EmperorSled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For myself, I have a Galaxy S10e; it's screen size is 5.8" and I wouldn't want anything bigger than that. I would prefer something a little smaller actually. I'll do a few things on my phone screen besides playing easy little games, scrolling through websites or whatnot. If I need to do more I have access to home and work computers. I don't use my phone for all my computer related tasks.

I wonder how much of it has to do with the fact that for a lot of people, their phone is the only connected device they have. They don't have a laptop, or computer, or tablet that they can go to for the more interactive stuff that would be much easier on one of those other devices.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: drjekel_mrhyde: Iphone mini users around a bunch of 6" plus phones= A male white reporter in a NBA locker room. You made a bad decision getting that small phone and a bad decision doing a a interview in the locker room, instead of court side.

I kid, but it seems that women are the ones that love massive phones and then putting it in a massive case.


They can put their phone in a purse instead of needing to fit it into a front pants pocket.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: quintas: This is disappointing.   I love my 12 mini.   Can't stand carrying around a giant ass phone.

Apple's not going to make you turn it in.


Unless proposition 8 gets passed and we all pray it will.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm watching a Hollywood blockbuster movie, I want that 6.5" screen.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: There's a simple explanation, really.

[Fark user image image 425x531]


Came for this, leaving satisfied

/no, we are not doing 'phrasing'
 
kqc7011
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much easier to read a book with a larger screen.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not getting glasses just to use my damn phone.
 
mariner314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit to having the 12 max pro.
It's the pacific blue color

/named the phone Mario
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There seem to be two camps:
"It's a friggin' phone!"  and
"I can't even without my phone"
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Size isn't everything.
 
quintas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilVanMan: There seem to be two camps:
"It's a friggin' phone!"  and
"I can't even without my phone"


Maybe we could start incorporating a phone into 72" flat screen TV's so people with tragic eye afflictions like 'Snort' could see to dial.   They could wheel it around behind them on a wagon.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: drjekel_mrhyde: drjekel_mrhyde: Iphone mini users around a bunch of 6" plus phones= A male white reporter in a NBA locker room. You made a bad decision getting that small phone and a bad decision doing a a interview in the locker room, instead of court side.

I kid, but it seems that women are the ones that love massive phones and then putting it in a massive case.

They can put their phone in a purse instead of needing to fit it into a front pants pocket.


I understand that for the ones who carry purses, but a lot of them have these giant phones sticking half way out of their back jean pocket.
/Maybe it's a trick to get you look at their arse or something
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The perfect phone:

cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size


Sigh... Now I have a Galaxy Note 10.  It's nice, but I miss the Pre.
 
Devo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Until the battery goes on my Iphone 7, I'm not upgrading. I may even just get a battery case. Spending a grand on a phone doesn't seem worthwhile.
 
GunPlumber
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was hoping it would be a great success and push Google to make a Pixel Mini. Had to replace my 2016 Pixel in January and liked the Mini iPhone so much I almost switched to Apple. Wouldn't be a bad thing to escape from the Google overlords too. Took the easy way out. Pixel 5. At least it's not huge.
 
treesloth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

quintas: EvilVanMan: There seem to be two camps:
"It's a friggin' phone!"  and
"I can't even without my phone"

Maybe we could start incorporating a phone into 72" flat screen TV's so people with tragic eye afflictions like 'Snort' could see to dial.   They could wheel it around behind them on a wagon.


Brilliant!  And that would go well with my new mouse system.  Instead of a dumb laser-based mouse, we use a GPS-based system!  This also promotes health, and all you need is a large field!  No more filthy mouse pads, you see.  Now, if you want your mouse pointer to move up your screen, just run north.  The GPS backpack (oh, there's a GPS backpack.  I mentioned that, right?) tracks your movement, transmits it to the computer, and the pointer moves on the screen that you've cleverly arranged for the use to tow behind them!  Your legs are the buttons.  Want to right click?  Jump on your right foot.  Left click is left foot.  It's so simple!

We're also working on a RAID system that resides on a single physical hard drive.  Instead of having to replicate blocks on multiple physical drives, with all the power requirements that go with that, you can just replicate blocks across partitions on a single drive!  Striping, parity, etc all work.  Want RAID 0 with 4 stripe sets?  Just make 4 partitions!  Genius!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hate the "bigger is better" trend for phones.  I think the iPhone 4 or 5 were the best size for phones.  Just about everything since then has sucked.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

quintas: This is disappointing.   I love my 12 mini.   Can't stand carrying around a giant ass phone.


Still having and using my first mobile phone - An I-phone 4, I'm getting a kick out of these replies!  But I do believe that Apple has jacked with the software because it drops calls or the audio all the time which is a PITA! Since I'm not glued to my phone, I still put up with it!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Devo: Until the battery goes on my Iphone 7, I'm not upgrading. I may even just get a battery case. Spending a grand on a phone doesn't seem worthwhile.


You don't have to spend a grand if you need an upgrade. The iPhone SE is $399 is in the same size body as your phone, only and has much faster processor and a better camera, plus some other goodies like wireless charging.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

8 inches: Size isn't everything.


Agreed, but too big is still too big!  I first heard the term "Cervex Scraper " here on Fark!

/not a NIN
/more of a NIRS
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't need a big phone.

I don't need a super small tablet.

So my iPhone 11 works fine as the compromise.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: quintas: This is disappointing.   I love my 12 mini.   Can't stand carrying around a giant ass phone.

Still having and using my first mobile phone - An I-phone 4, I'm getting a kick out of these replies!  But I do believe that Apple has jacked with the software because it drops calls or the audio all the time which is a PITA! Since I'm not glued to my phone, I still put up with it!


It could be dropping calls because it is a 3G phone and your carrier has been reallocating some of their old frequencies in your area to 4G and 5G. Verizon for example, is in the process of phasing out their 3G network:

https://www.theverge.com/2021/1/5/222​1​5453/verizon-3g-shutdown-paused-delay-​network-old-phones

It would have been shut down at the beginning of the year, but they pushed the date out indefinitely recently. It will eventually get shut down, but in the short term service will get worse for 3G devices until they eventually get shut off.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: The new iPhone 12 Pro Max has a pretty significant upgrade in camera quality compared to the regular iPhone 12 or the Mini:

https://www.theverge.com/21555901/ipho​ne-12-pro-max-review

So that's one big reason to go for a larger phone. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also packs some really good camera hardware into the larger body.


That's one reason I went with the Pro over the regular 12. The camera is amazing. And the screen is a decent size without being too big. And the battery life has been incredible.  Plus, it feels solid.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
never have i ever, or will i ever, touch, own or use any apple product
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: quintas: This is disappointing.   I love my 12 mini.   Can't stand carrying around a giant ass phone.

Apple's not going to make you turn it in.

I would say "*until they quit supporting it," but since last fall they've been making security-only updates to iOS on older phones. So they're still supported.


My 2016 iPhone SE is still supported, so probably you'll get another five or six years on your phone.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

