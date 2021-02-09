 Skip to content
 
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Yale grad student murdered. Police plan to investigate every Harvard student   (6abc.com) divider line
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it because of that whole Yale thing ?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At Harvard they teach us not to get blood on our hands."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When drug deals go bad, tonight at 11.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: When drug deals go bad, tonight at 11.


That is what it sounds like.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: NewportBarGuy: When drug deals go bad, tonight at 11.

That is what it sounds like.


New Haven is pretty high crime... Sad, because sounds like a pretty decent dude.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yale student means his family had him murdered

/but you ain't hear that from me
//Silence of the *BLAM*s
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Blood in the streets, it's up to my knee.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So close to becoming a professional locksmith.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The Googles Do Nothing: NewportBarGuy: When drug deals go bad, tonight at 11.

That is what it sounds like.

New Haven is pretty high crime... Sad, because sounds like a pretty decent dude.


This.  I used to visit my friend at Yale during the mid 90's.  There was a student who was shot just a year or two before.  While I'm sure like most places, crime has dropped since then, I'm sure it's still not disneyland.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: "At Harvard they teach us not to get blood on our hands."


Fight, fight, fight!

/let's try not to injure them
//let's not be rough, though
///but do fight fiercely
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You misspelled Georgia Tech and Georgia.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What Subby?  Are Yalies so incapable that Cambridge imports have to do the dirty deed?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Has anybody suggested yet that it's some sort of sinister Skull & Bones conspiracy? :P
 
