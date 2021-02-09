 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Man goes to Taco Bell, claims he's armed, demands 3 tacos. "The attempt to get the tacos didn't work out well for the suspect"   (cleveland.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Cleveland, Ohio, Akron, Ohio, Taco Bell, Crime, DeAndre Barclay, Fast food, Cuyahoga County, Ohio  
572 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They couldn't stay in business, if they gave away tacos to every armed bandit that walks in. Taco Bell runs a tight ship.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This reminds me of the time I tried to pay at Taco Bell with a $2 bill.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Frito Bandito has obviously fallen on hard times.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, the guy is going to jail, and you can't just give the man a few tacos?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


bean burrito please!
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$50,000 bond for this?

That's some Les Misérables shiat right there.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: This reminds me of the time I tried to pay at Taco Bell with a $2 bill.


I paid with a 2$ bill at a Taco Bell. Had this interaction:
*gives bill*
"Uh....I can't take this. "
'You realize that is valid US currency, right?'
"Well yeah, but I don't think we take these."
'It's valid money.  Why not?'
"I don't have a slot in the drawer for these."
'Oh, that's easy.  Just put it in the $20 slot. They both start with 2, so it works. '
"Oh, hey yeah! That makes sense! "
(To myself) 'it does??'

She ended up taking the bill.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given it was Taco Bell, I was expecting a good guy with a gun.  Left disappointed.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like he wanted to go to jail. Maybe he didn't feel like sleeping in the cold for one more day.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With my ad blocker turned on, there's a huge white space where the middle of the story should be.  Was the guy high enough that "Dude, this is Burger King." confused him enough that he walked away?  Is this story Akron enough that the guy at the counter actually had a gun?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gone to Taco Cabana.    Taco Bell is more like prison food -- Of course he's finding that out right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Taco Grande
Youtube jsVRj7VvfWc
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously a failed suicide attempt.
He needs treatment.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Should have gone to Taco Cabana.    Taco Bell is more like prison food -- Of course he's finding that out right now.

[Fark user image 850x680]


media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Should have gone to Taco Cabana.    Taco Bell is more like prison food -- Of course he's finding that out right now.

[Fark user image image 850x680]


That place uses actual plates; not a fair comparison.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: BitwiseShift: Should have gone to Taco Cabana.    Taco Bell is more like prison food -- Of course he's finding that out right now.

[Fark user image image 850x680]

That place uses actual plates; not a fair comparison.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Going to jail for trying to steal $3.00 worth of food is a special level of stupid.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Living Out Of My Car • Taco Bell Drive-Thru • MUKBANG
Youtube 0aKSTzAYRTo
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If they had given him the tacos, then he'd be armed with deadly gas.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So small time, ask for a Burrito Supreme at least.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Going to jail for trying to steal $3.00 worth of food is a special level of stupid.


So is putting people in jail for trying to steal $3.00 worth of food.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JesseL: Yellow Beard: Going to jail for trying to steal $3.00 worth of food is a special level of stupid.

So is putting people in jail for trying to steal $3.00 worth of food.


Its not the 3 bucks in food it is the armed robbery aspect that got him in so much trouble


The more you know
Youtube GD6qtc2_AQA
 
