(Futurity)   Regular cannabis users are more likely to engage in high-risk alcohol consumption, smoke tobacco, use other illicit drugs, and not be in a relationship at age 35. There might be some downsides, too   (futurity.org) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have my fun in my 20s and 30s and have kids later than the other way around.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, none of that described me or the hubs.  Okay then...
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'd rather have my fun in my 20s and 30s and have kids later than the other way around.


/FTFM
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't necessarily mean weed does that, could be that heavy drinkers and smokers like to toke down.   If I know some heavy drinkers and smokers, it doesn't surprise me if they smoke weed.  My MIL doesn't drink or smoke, so I would be amazed if she lit up .
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Wow, none of that described me or the hubs.  Okay then...


You're obviously not trying hard enough.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, Rae is an outlier.
 
greendaze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, look....more biased, inaccurate reporting about marijuana use.  same as it ever was, part MCMLXVII...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greendaze: oh, look....more biased, inaccurate reporting about marijuana use.  same as it ever was, part MCMLXVII...


Same old correlation/causation BS again.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The study focused exclusively on illegal cannabis use.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because most hard drug users have smoked pot does not mean that most pot smokers will use hard drugs.

I don't know if that's in TFA, but that is an example of the insane troll logic in a lot of anti-drug propaganda.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew a guy who smoked the devil's lettuce.  He's dead now.

Just don't ask if the two are related.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
coloration =/= causation

"Compared to non-users, regular cannabis users were more likely to engage in high-risk alcohol consumption, smoke tobacco, use other illicit drugs, and not be in a relationship at age 35," Chan says.

PEOPLE WHO were more likely to engage in high-risk alcohol consumption, smoke tobacco, use other illicit drugs, and not be in a relationship at age 35, WERE ALSO more likely TO BE regular cannabis users

FTFY, chan.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: raerae1980: Wow, none of that described me or the hubs.  Okay then...

You're obviously not trying hard enough.


Well....fark!
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in my 50's, in a committed relationship, have kids, don't smoke tobacco, don't drink booze, and have no desire to touch opioids or cocaine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Haha, Rae is an outlier.


😒
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I have a friend who figured out his life while getting high in his basement and listening to the Grateful Dead. He realized that he didn't have to be miserable, and got out of a loveless marriage and eventually was happily remarried.
/CSB
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smoke weed every day and I'm a teetotaler. Hard drugs genuinely frighten me, have no interest in using them. And cigarettes remain gross, I cannot comprehend anyone picking up the habit.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: CSB: I have a friend who figured out his life while getting high in his basement and listening to the Grateful Dead. He realized that he didn't have to be miserable, and got out of a loveless marriage and eventually was happily remarried.
/CSB


We all should learn by this example. Except for his taste in music. I'll go with Pink Floyd.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smoke cannabis every day.  I also don't drink, don't smoke cigarettes, and have been married for over 20 years.  It's more about who you are as a person, not about whether you smoke MJ or not.  (Full disclosure:  I have multiple sclerosis, so it serves a medicinal purpose).
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fark statistician brigade is out in full force :)
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: CSB: I have a friend who figured out his life while getting high in his basement and listening to the Grateful Dead. He realized that he didn't have to be miserable, and got out of a loveless marriage and eventually was happily remarried.
/CSB


Kevin Spacey was good in that movie, although that's not how I remember it ending.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife replaced getting hammered on wine every night with getting stoned every night. And her life (and our marriage) have been getting better ever since. She's completely off alcohol, is getting fit, and is improving her emotional and mental health as well. There has been zero downside.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five bucks says they studied heavy drug users and asked if they used pot regularly instead of the other way around.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damb. I checked off four of those boxes tonight.

I'll get all five tomorrow. It was a slow day.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a little more info from this researcher buried in a different article.  Kinda important and kinda glossed over.

"The study looked at the association between regular cannabis use at a young age, and negative experiences later in life - but not the causation.

Whether there are other factors in the participant's lives that helped contribute to those negative outcomes wasn't examined. Dr Chan said that was something researchers would be looking into next with the data they've gathered."

From:  https://www.abc.net.au/triplej/progra​m​s/hack/cannabis-regular-use-young-nega​tive-life-outcomes/13100092
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I smoke weed every day and I'm a teetotaler. Hard drugs genuinely frighten me, have no interest in using them. And cigarettes remain gross, I cannot comprehend anyone picking up the habit.


You've yet to be damnedfully disappointed in their intriguing, addictive trash-can taste
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who have access to cannabis to self medicate are what now? Self medicate with other drugs, too?

It compared adulthood life outcomes at age 35, including alcohol use, tobacco smoking, illicit drug use, relationship status, financial hardship, depression, anxiety, and employment status.

"Life outcomes" at 35, ffs, and a study about using weed says that if you are using weed you're more likely to be...using weed.

People with shiatty dead-end jobs =  financial hardship, anxiety and depression.  And there are shiatty, dead-end jobs out there--that still (seemingly) need to be done.  Shall we allow them to drink and take drugs?

Who else is willing to do them except drug users?  You'd have to be high to do that job....man.

Well, OK then.
 
mod3072
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

greendaze: oh, look....more biased, inaccurate reporting about marijuana use.  same as it ever was, part MCMLXVII...


Oh look... another study that I don't like the conclusions of, so I'll just ignore it and assume that it's biased/faulty and dismiss it without any actual thought. That kind of reminds me of a group of people who have a particular opinion about the effectiveness of mask use to slow the spread of certain diseases. If you don't like what the science says, then the science is clearly wrong. I prefer to get my science from random people on the internet who share my opinions about things rather than those eggheads with their fancy "degrees".
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Study participants were offered a dime bag of coke in exchange for their time."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: I smoke cannabis every day.  I also don't drink, don't smoke cigarettes, and have been married for over 20 years.  It's more about who you are as a person, not about whether you smoke MJ or not.  (Full disclosure:  I have multiple sclerosis, so it serves a medicinal purpose).


Same. Of all the shiatty things that come with MS, I will take the good parking and the legal weed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm just going to leave this little ol' song right here....


Jazz Lettuce
Youtube E1VEb6-EpVY
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: I'm in my 50's, in a committed relationship, have kids, don't smoke tobacco, don't drink booze, and have no desire to touch opioids or cocaine.

[Fark user image 432x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm even more boring - no kids! I'm gonna live forever!
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not going to lie, I used to *love* weed. It was a great time in my 20s when I wasn't as focused in building a career or making something of myself. I'm still a little sad at how much of my life it seemed to steal away over the years. It wasn't that weed made me dumb or took hold of my life, but it did slowly sap that will of achievement from me. I stopped caring about life improvements and I basically became static in my life.

I'm not going to tell other people what to do with their lives, but be careful. Weed has the tendency to slowly drag you down without it being super obvious. It's a slow and steady degradation of achievement.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Being stoned all the time makes you paranoid.  You start thinking studies are done with the sole intention of demonizing potheads.  Maybe give your brain and lungs a break for a few days.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess I'm not the norm, I don't drink much and have never smoked cigarettes.

I drank a bit during the Superb Owl Sunday, the last time before that was Christmas.

I'd rather spend my mind altering substance funds on weed.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 500x640]


I was watching a DW program on hemp last night and a woman in the hemp biz interviewed implied briefly and quietly that injecting the marijuanas is possible, even making that gesture.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mod3072: greendaze: oh, look....more biased, inaccurate reporting about marijuana use.  same as it ever was, part MCMLXVII...

Oh look... another study that I don't like the conclusions of, so I'll just ignore it and assume that it's biased/faulty and dismiss it without any actual thought. That kind of reminds me of a group of people who have a particular opinion about the effectiveness of mask use to slow the spread of certain diseases. If you don't like what the science says, then the science is clearly wrong. I prefer to get my science from random people on the internet who share my opinions about things rather than those eggheads with their fancy "degrees".


The study didn't have any conclusions.

The article about the study implied conclusions, because science reporting is universally trash.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Not going to lie, I used to *love* weed. It was a great time in my 20s when I wasn't as focused in building a career or making something of myself. I'm still a little sad at how much of my life it seemed to steal away over the years. It wasn't that weed made me dumb or took hold of my life, but it did slowly sap that will of achievement from me. I stopped caring about life improvements and I basically became static in my life.

I'm not going to tell other people what to do with their lives, but be careful. Weed has the tendency to slowly drag you down without it being super obvious. It's a slow and steady degradation of achievement.


Thats what alcohol does.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: injecting the marijuanas is possible


I prefer the old school method of putting a nice bud in a pipe or bong. I never cared for joints and since I hate needles, there will be no injecting 420 into me. Unless it has the covid vaccine mixed in. Then, I'll think about it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pot leads to a shallow existence of misery, pain, and most times an untimely death... cold and alone. Why would my 7th grade guidance teacher lie? He was obviously living a pretty good life what with that gig.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hi, its me, the guy from the article.
 
lefty248
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I started smoking pot when I was 13. I am also an honorably discharged Army veteran who smoked pot my entire enlistment, father, ex husband, ex smoker, still drink occasionally, and smoke pot every day. Been professionally employed for the last 40 years currently making 6 figures. I did some hard drugs when I was in my 20s.

There was a study from a university in the east, several years ago that stated hard drug use had more to do with soccio-ecnomic reasons.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Article is another complete crock of schitt.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe they need to study what happens to people who do all those other things, but don't smoke pot and see how their lives went. If they were happier and more well adjusted to society than the pot smokers I'd say this report was sound science. If they had the same problems as the pot smokers or worse, then I'd say this report is bad science.

Having worked in a dive bar for a few years long ago, the anecdata I collected showed that lonely, drunk, cigarette smokers who smoked pot were happier than the ones that didn't.
 
kindms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
wow people who like to party might not be that particular about the favors ?

news at 11
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.