Under Darcy's grip, Britain battered by SIX inches of snow. 'Beast from the East II' blizzards and 50mph gales force vaccine centres to shut and turn roads into 'lethal' ice rinks
43
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 12:23 PM



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's almost a millifurlong.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Don't eat the yellow snow, I suspect the yellow ice is also not good.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least your girl friend will be getting 6 inches this time, but she'll still complain.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

grokca: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 470x640]

Don't eat the yellow snow, I suspect the yellow ice is also not good.


Amber means someone is not drinking enough water.  Also, don't eat the amber snow either.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had almost twenty inches last week.  My area knows how to deal with snow, though.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Oh, Mister Darcy!" *faintingcouch*
 
Milk D
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope they have water.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I had almost twenty inches last week.  My area knows how to deal with snow, though.


*gigglesnort*
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But they're metric inches, that's probably six feet...
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd got used to this in recent years, what with having this about every year in a decade or so.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, if you aren't used to it, six inches can feel like a lot.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do they exaggerate everything?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If only they'd voted Remain they would have been able to buy snow shovels.

I'm sure throwing some fish and out of work bankers on the snow will fix it.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I had almost twenty inches last week.  My area knows how to deal with snow, though.


It's not a matter of "knowing", it a matter of not having enough snow on a regular basis to justify creating an entire infrastructure designed to deal with it.
 
Bungles
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Extremes of the local climate cause chaos everywhere.

Montreal might shrug off snow, but their rail tracks buckle in a 36C summer heat wave.

-6C is not a common event in the UK.

Dealing with the wet and grey for months that would drive a Los Angeles native to suicide, on the other hand? They've built an entire hive personality and national myth to cope with it easily.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Six whole inches? That's adorable.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I suppose the real question is how many inches did Elizabeth Bennet get?  If Darcy was played by Colin Firth, should be quite a few.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

uttertosh: State_College_Arsonist: I had almost twenty inches last week.  My area knows how to deal with snow, though.

*gigglesnort*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Wouldn't mind D'Arcy having 6 inches of me in her grip.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Keep calm and carry on
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: You'd think they'd got used to this in recent years, what with having this about every year in a decade or so.


It honestly seems like every single year in the past decade, London has literally ground to a halt because of the kind of overnight snow dusting that everywhere else deals with without even blinking.

You would think that they should have a Mayor for a town that big. Some Churchillesque figure who tackles real-world issues like this! ;)
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

uttertosh: State_College_Arsonist: I had almost twenty inches last week.  My area knows how to deal with snow, though.

*gigglesnort*


The Gigglesnort Hotel [HQ intro] (1977)
Youtube Z24wvB1UiYo


/Any other old Farkers remember this?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Will fashionable Brits be adopting the attire of New England to handle this change in scenery?  Perhaps the traditional Carhartt jacket overtop of a hoodie and Patriots beanie?  Or accenting their fine business slacks by tucking them into the top of a pair of half-laced LL Bean duck boots?  Truly, we are the pinnacle of wintertime haute couture and I think the UK can embrace this new weather with a change in fashion.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
6 whole inches of snow? how will they ever manage?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bungles: Extremes of the local climate cause chaos everywhere.

Montreal might shrug off snow, but their rail tracks buckle in a 36C summer heat wave.

-6C is not a common event in the UK.

Dealing with the wet and grey for months that would drive a Los Angeles native to suicide, on the other hand? They've built an entire hive personality and national myth to cope with it easily.


-6°c isn't uncommon, even in southern England. Snow in southern England is uncommon though.

It's been fortunate so many people are working from home otherwise it would have been carnage on the roads and we only had an inch of snow.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

grokca: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 470x640]

Don't eat the yellow snow, I suspect the yellow ice is also not good.


Fark user imageView Full Size



See, all I can take from that infographic is that folks in Glasgow really should hydrate better.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: uttertosh: State_College_Arsonist: I had almost twenty inches last week.  My area knows how to deal with snow, though.

*gigglesnort*

[Fark user image 300x168]


Dammit all to Hell. But it does answer my question
 
12349876
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Juc: 6 whole inches of snow? how will they ever manage?


It's all about how much you're willing to invest in something that doesn't happen very often.

6 inches would keep the rural kids out of school for at least a week maybe 2 if it stays cold because their school buses do lots of miles on unpaved roads.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, six whole inches and gusts of 50MPH, that's awful.

Narrator: It isn't awful, and those people are soft, weak babies.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

uttertosh: turbocucumber: You'd think they'd got used to this in recent years, what with having this about every year in a decade or so.

It honestly seems like every single year in the past decade, London has literally ground to a halt because of the kind of overnight snow dusting that everywhere else deals with without even blinking.

You would think that they should have a Mayor for a town that big. Some Churchillesque figure who tackles real-world issues like this! ;)


I supposed they thought with brexit they'd get rid of the snow.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
after the last several weeks, 6" wouldn't make me bat an eye. (sadly this is not a euphemism.)
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Accounting for windchill, it's -10 degrees F outside today. The UK can STFU.
 
tesral
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We call that "Wednesday".

Whimps
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grokca: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 470x640]

Don't eat the yellow snow, I suspect the yellow ice is also not good.


so there's an Amber Alert in Glasgow?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a lot of global warming
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Three farking snowflakes and the press go into meltdown.

Or should that be 'thawdown'?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Accounting for windchill, it's -10 degrees F outside today. The UK can STFU.


we might hit a balmy 12 deg F today (actual). this weekend the high is forecasted at -4.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: State_College_Arsonist: I had almost twenty inches last week.  My area knows how to deal with snow, though.

It's not a matter of "knowing", it a matter of not having enough snow on a regular basis to justify creating an entire infrastructure designed to deal with it.


I lived in West Yorkshire for a bit, and even a dusting of snow caused a slew of accidents since people had no idea how to drive in the conditions.  You don't need salt trucks for flurries.
 
Bungles
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Bungles: Extremes of the local climate cause chaos everywhere.

Montreal might shrug off snow, but their rail tracks buckle in a 36C summer heat wave.

-6C is not a common event in the UK.

Dealing with the wet and grey for months that would drive a Los Angeles native to suicide, on the other hand? They've built an entire hive personality and national myth to cope with it easily.

-6°c isn't uncommon, even in southern England. Snow in southern England is uncommon though.

It's been fortunate so many people are working from home otherwise it would have been carnage on the roads and we only had an inch of snow.



I live in the North and I remember temperatures below -5 maybe a dozen times in my lifetime... that's not common.
 
JRoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fark off. We got 14 inches last week and 7 this week and it's dropped to -14F and I don't have a car. *sigh*
 
Target Builder
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: State_College_Arsonist: I had almost twenty inches last week.  My area knows how to deal with snow, though.

It's not a matter of "knowing", it a matter of not having enough snow on a regular basis to justify creating an entire infrastructure designed to deal with it.


This.

Average winter temperatures through almost all the UK, even including a large chunk of Scotland, are well above freezing - hovering at around 40F, and major snow events are uncommon, particularly in the southern half of the UK. Hell, in places like London you can easily go a few years at a time without more than a dusting of snow.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bungles: Extremes of the local climate cause chaos everywhere.

Montreal might shrug off snow, but their rail tracks buckle in a 36C summer heat wave.

-6C is not a common event in the UK.

Dealing with the wet and grey for months that would drive a Los Angeles native to suicide, on the other hand? They've built an entire hive personality and national myth to cope with it easily.


*Snickers in midwestern*
-20 to +104F is our expected temperature range and 18+" of snow isn't unusual. As far as gloomy, London get 275 sunny days per year, over 100 more than Cleveland.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

