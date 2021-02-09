 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   "Rhiley Morrison ate the small magnetic balls to see if metal objects would stick to his stomach and to see how they looked when he pooped them out"   (nypost.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Surgery, Physician, Rhiley Morrison, Peristalsis, mom Paige Ward, Family, Experiment, Hospital  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 9:45 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Consumer Product Safety Commission can take my Buckyballs from my cold dead hands!

/of course I don't have kids, otherwise I would have sent my Buckyballs to the CPSC to be destroyed
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no cure for the extra H in his name.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least he now knows how f*cking magnets work...
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm betting he is an ICP fan.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Very attractive kid, though.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Articles like these are always polarizing.
 
baorao
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
54? he didn't think to try just 5 or 10?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"survival of the fittest!  The kid who swallows too many marbles doesn't grow up to have kids of his own."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kid looks pretty old to be eating magnets.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The weird part is that this isn't "Strange" - sites that sell neodymium magnets explicitly warn folks about this very situation, as it's happened often enough. A typical warning:

Neodymium magnets are not for children.
Neodymium magnets are not toys.  Children should not be allowed to handle neodymium magnets.  Small magnets can pose a choking hazard.  If multiple magnets are swallowed, they can attach to one another through intestine walls.  This can cause a severe health risk, requiring immediate, emergency surgery if correctly diagnosed.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Both Death and Darwin:

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Orb & David Gilmour - Metallic Spheres
Youtube jTESTu_6v6M
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
... well?  We're still waiting for an answer on that.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And this is why I hate the New York Post.

The kid has both autism and ADHD. You won't find that in the NYPost article, but you'll find it just about everywhere else. It's an important detail to leave out. Why?

Because we won't judge the kid harshly & chat about it if we think he's just a 12-year-old moron. No, the article describes him as "science-crazed," instead.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Darwin steps up to the plate, here comes the pitch. It's a swing and a miss!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The kid has both autism and ADHD


He also had magnetism for a while...


\glad he's doing OK
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One is harmless, two can kill ya.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*if we don't think he's just a 12-year-old moron.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FormlessOne: And this is why I hate the New York Post.

The kid has both autism and ADHD. You won't find that in the NYPost article, but you'll find it just about everywhere else. It's an important detail to leave out. Why?

Because we won't judge the kid harshly & chat about it if we think he's just a 12-year-old moron. No, the article describes him as "science-crazed," instead.


Most programmers are ADHD and austic. Some are morons.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

orneryredguy: One is harmless, two can kill ya.


Was just thinking about this. I can see if you swallowed them separately, but if they're already together, is the human body strong enough to pull them apart by natural means?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.