(NYPost)   Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey say COVID-19 unlikely to have leaked from China lab   (nypost.com) divider line
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But meh intellectual dark web says it did...............
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes it was!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's no need to look into sci fi or nefarious plots when the answer is as obvious as a complete lack of food safety standards.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, they DID get fooled again
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Who - Drowned
Youtube E_NM8387dDQ

if you wanna rock this morning.....
 
rfenster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is unlikely, so we aren't even going to look into it.

We Won't Get Fooled Again.

Who's Next?
 
captainN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bill maher had scientists on saying that it did
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The virus had been around for a few months before it was identified.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well tell me who are you, subby? Cause I really want to know!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You're doing that owl thing again, Skippy.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's fun is that it asking someone spouting this rumor, "Why does it make things less Trump's responsibility if it came from a Chinese lab? It just means Trump failed to protect the US against a foreign attack," always shuts them up. It's brought up to divert attention from how much the US response to the virus failed, starting from the top down.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We know it wasn't a Japan virus...

Didn't have a gong sounded as it arrived!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tell that to the couple on Real Time with Bill Maher a couple of weeks ago who were able to promote the lab theory without any pushback whatsoever.
Heather Heying & Bret Weinstein: The Lab Hypothesis | Real Time (HBO)
Youtube ZMGWLLDSA3c
 
151
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Me reading the headline: "... The... fark...?"
Me hitting the preview button, reading the first word of the article: "well done subby, well done indeed"
 
IDisME
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ok, but what did Galbadrakh Tsendbaatar or Nyamjantsan Galsanjamts say?  That's what I'm more concerned with.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you watch the recent Frontline episode on the beginnings of the breakout, the WHO representative says it is in their best interests to maintain a good relationship with China so that they can continue to get updates/data from them, therefore instead of exposing them for anything, it's better to tell the public what China wants them to hear so they can continue the good relationship.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Great i can send this to my nut job coworkers. I have already told the fark off that weapon bullshiat.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Typical. The news slows and people forget.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image 300x429]


Uh, hey Bruce... Robin looks like he was about 15 in that pic.  Anything you'd like to share with the group?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We'll never know for certain because China isn't exactly truthful or transparent about much of anything that could look bad for them.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everything is all China's fault.  Therefore, you don't have to wear a mask anymore and grandma will come back to life.

I have never followed the logic of blame China.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We're all looking for a culprit to this pandemic and global crisis. But who's really to blame?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Baby bats. The reservoir of pestilence. Let us get priorities straight
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So..... Bryan Adams was right?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bronskrat: If you watch the recent Frontline episode on the beginnings of the breakout, the WHO representative says it is in their best interests to maintain a good relationship with China so that they can continue to get updates/data from them, therefore instead of exposing them for anything, it's better to tell the public what China wants them to hear so they can continue the good relationship.


Is this a Q-drop?

Sorry. I'm not 100% sure what they look like. I just keep hearing they read like a drooling idiot wrote them and this fits the bill.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have a friend who works for the USDA as a veterinary research scientist.  He says that the private consensus is that this virus is the result of gain of function research run amok, and that to think it didn't come from the Wuhan lab is to check Occam's Razor at the door.  To believe in the coincidence hypothesis is to put stock in the honesty of both China and those who have poltical motives.

Gardan's Steelyard, people.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: There's no need to look into sci fi or nefarious plots when the answer is as obvious as a complete lack of food safety standards.


It has been pointed out that these unsafe food practices have been taking place for years.

While "extremely unlikely" is probably true; it does not completely rule it out.
If it was a lab produced virus, I doubt that it was nefarious, and more likely an accidental release of a virus being studied.
But when my right wing nutter family brings up the subject, I just stick to the food market story.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: So..... Bryan Adams was right?


No, he thought they would get far and that it would last forever.
 
