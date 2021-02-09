 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Working from home can lead to health risks, and we're not just talking about the normal ones associated with day drinking, Cheeto overdoses, and Chronic Embarrassment Syndrome from always forgetting you're pantless on webcam   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
46
    More: PSA, Thrombosis, Vein, Pulmonary embolism, Deep vein thrombosis, Stroke, Karl Whichard, Heart, Hematology  
•       •       •

673 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What many may not realize are the long-term effects of sitting at a computer for countless hours and having little to no physical activities in between.

Which differs from working at an office how?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mugato:Which differs from working at an office how?

The office has all those cheerful posters created by the FUN2BFIT Committee saying things like SHOW YOU CARE, TAKE THE STAIRS and APPLES: THEY'RE GOOOOOD FRUIT. You don't get that at home. Also, you get to hear MaryAnn in accounting tell you every day on the elevator about the new standing desk she got 2 years ago and how it's, like, totally made all the difference in the world. And don't forget about the STEP TEAM, all those crazy guys and gals from graphics and HR who do those laps around the eighth floor every day after lunch. They're such an inspiration.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again .... You are living at work, not working from home. Study it out
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How exactly is lack of physical activity at home different from lack of physical activity in the office?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"The New Home Office for 2021  only by California Closets call today for a free quote and estimate"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah getting up and going to the water cooler and going to Applebee's for lunch and going to dry cleaners is keeping people alive.
WEFE! 🥃🥃🥃🙄 Jerking motion gif
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that commute we're missing.  Jamming down the accelerator to pass that jerk that just cut you off is terrific leg exercise.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 503x433]


"The New Home Office for 2021  only by California Closets call today for a free quote and estimate"


Don't give Gates any ideas. He will force it into your next ' upgrade' and make you pay extra.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DragonIV: It's that commute we're missing.  Jamming down the accelerator to pass that jerk that just cut you off is terrific leg exercise.


Huh?  When I used to commute back and forth from work, we were lucky to get to speeds up to 10 MPH in stand-still traffic. No one was passing anyone.


I did get clutch foot nearly everyday....and I don't call that exersize.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS.
 
koinbahd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats why I make it a point to walk to the beer fridge every hour.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting a kick out of this post.

While I don't day-drink during the job... and I definitely can't admit that I've gotten 'started early' in the last hour of my day here and there... I can relate to the amount of drinking since I've been working at home. (Which allows me to sleep in and skip a shower here and there if I'm not feelin' so great in the mornin')

And the Cheetos is spot on. I've got two bags of them in the lab closet next to me right now.

/Good work subby
//now get out of my head
///and my home office if you've been peeking around in here
 
willabr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basic news story, find something everyone does, then find problems with it, then make a big deal about it.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Mugato:Which differs from working at an office how?

The office has all those cheerful posters created by the FUN2BFIT Committee saying things like SHOW YOU CARE, TAKE THE STAIRS and APPLES: THEY'RE GOOOOOD FRUIT. You don't get that at home. Also, you get to hear MaryAnn in accounting tell you every day on the elevator about the new standing desk she got 2 years ago and how it's, like, totally made all the difference in the world. And don't forget about the STEP TEAM, all those crazy guys and gals from graphics and HR who do those laps around the eighth floor every day after lunch. They're such an inspiration.


Oh yeah, the stairs.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: DragonIV: It's that commute we're missing.  Jamming down the accelerator to pass that jerk that just cut you off is terrific leg exercise.

Huh?  When I used to commute back and forth from work, we were lucky to get to speeds up to 10 MPH in stand-still traffic. No one was passing anyone.


I did get clutch foot nearly everyday....and I don't call that exersize.


My left calf is in remission.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Day drinking is a health risk? Does Drew know about this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: My left calf is in remission.


Yeah see you know what I am talking about!

In 2009 my (standard mini cooper died) and when I was going car shopping had to do the "old man" thing and get a car with an automatic transmission. I have to say, sitting in traffic is much more tolerable but I do miss switching gears when I'm not in traffic.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time Teams said I was muted and I was not. I started cleaning up all my soda cans and made quite a racket.  It could have been worse. Now I just leave the headset+phone when I go to the bathroom.  Of course that's when the boss calls on me.
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I literally was working seven days a week, sometimes as many as 12, 13 hours a day.

.....why.  And there's the culprit, not working from home.  Working at an office 7 days a week 12 hours a day would do the same thing.

There's what too much focus on the what, not a damn thing about the how or why, which you know, clarifies the what.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! Jokes on him. I've been taken anticoagulants continuously since the '90s after my second coke-induce lung embolism so I'm not worrie.....aaaaaaarggg...my.........he​ar
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: How exactly is lack of physical activity at home different from lack of physical activity in the office?


For a lot of (usually fat) people, walking to their desk from the parking lot and back every day, plus the effort of getting ready, is all the exercise they get. I've watched enough of 600 Pound Life to know that people go downhill really quickly when they don't have to move at all whatsoever.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
always forgetting you're pantless on webcam

Isn't that the point of OnlyFans?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Hoblit: My left calf is in remission.

Yeah see you know what I am talking about!

In 2009 my (standard mini cooper died) and when I was going car shopping had to do the "old man" thing and get a car with an automatic transmission. I have to say, sitting in traffic is much more tolerable but I do miss switching gears when I'm not in traffic.


I'm not as smart as you and got bought a manual 2017 Honda Fit a few years ago. But what's dumb is that when I was working at the office, I left my wife with it and drove HER manual 2001 Honda Prelude instead. (Leaving her with the safer vehicle everyday)

We just like that speed control as it keeps us alert and engaged in our driving. We're just weird like that.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually it's kind of true but not in the way whoever wrote that said and not for most people. When I worked at an office, we'd take hour and a half lunches where we walked to the corner bar. So that was some exercise.

But it's not like anyone's forcing you to not get up and walk around every once in a while, do a push up if you work at home.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, I'm in way better shape now than I was at this time a year ago.  My right shoulder and lower back both used to give me serious issues, particularly on days where I drove a lot, and both are doing much better since I'm doing yoga every day.  Additionally, there no longer is any temptation to go out to lunch or order out for dinner since I have the time I need to make whatever I want.

I'll probably gain 50 pounds when it's time to go back to the office, sadly enough.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not driving every day is ridiculously more important than whatever bullshiat those reporters pulled out of their asses.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You know, me being pantsless  webcam is really more their problem than mine.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hoblit: We just like that speed control as it keeps us alert and engaged in our driving. We're just weird like that.


No, it's not weird at all. I've always said driving a manual puts the fun back into driving. If I wasn't getting older and my left leg not so strong anymore, I decided to go with automatic. Recently I took my step-son's Mustang out for a drive and I didn't pop the clutch once. Came back to me instantly....
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Not driving every day is ridiculously more important than whatever bullshiat those reporters pulled out of their asses.


Yeah, agreed.

Each time you get into the car there is an element of risk proposed in driving it anywhere. As opposed to not driving it hardly at all.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If people have unhealthy living habits, it's not going to matter if they are working at home or an office. A slovenly piece of shiat doesnt change its stripes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hoblit: As opposed to not driving it hardly at all.


But its very important that car be started and driven around the block at least once a week. Don't want to have a working car just sitting too long. Causes issues.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only problem I'm having from my work from home is I haven't been as active due to winter. When it was warmer out I was walking a lot every day. Now I'll do some pushups or just walk to the store or take the long walk to the mailbox.  But until it warms up I'm trying to hibernate. Still eating fairly well though.
 
patrick767
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quick summary if you don't want to RTFA:
1) Get some exercise, you lazy fark.
2) Don't pull a Toobin.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think the worst hit to my health is my roommate and her cat moving out at the end of October, miss those two buttheads 😁
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

groppet: Only problem I'm having from my work from home is I haven't been as active due to winter. When it was warmer out I was walking a lot every day. Now I'll do some pushups or just walk to the store or take the long walk to the mailbox.  But until it warms up I'm trying to hibernate. Still eating fairly well though.


It's -30 C where I am. That'll give you ice crystals inside your nose and frostbitten ears.
 
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Mugato:Which differs from working at an office how?

The office has all those cheerful posters created by the FUN2BFIT Committee saying things like SHOW YOU CARE, TAKE THE STAIRS and APPLES: THEY'RE GOOOOOD FRUIT. You don't get that at home. Also, you get to hear MaryAnn in accounting tell you every day on the elevator about the new standing desk she got 2 years ago and how it's, like, totally made all the difference in the world. And don't forget about the STEP TEAM, all those crazy guys and gals from graphics and HR who do those laps around the eighth floor every day after lunch. They're such an inspiration.


OMG I think we work in the same building!!!
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

links136: .....why.  And there's the culprit, not working from home.  Working at an office 7 days a week 12 hours a day would do the same thing.


Working in a factory or warehouse 7 days a week 12 hours a day does the same thing, too.

/Just ask Amazon workers.
 
patrick767
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

groppet: I think the worst hit to my health is my roommate and her cat moving out at the end of October, miss those two buttheads 😁


Get another cat. Yes, even if you've already got one or more cats. Get two. Give one of them your ex-roommate's name. MORE CATS!
 
brizbon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know everyone's lol at this but going to the office involves a lot more physical activity and movement throughout the day. I've experienced a decline in my personal health (my own fault) from working at home. Also my gym has been closed for close to year now. It might not make much of an impact to some, but can be detrimental to others
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
got to prep the office drones that have been working from home for the past year for the inevitable you need to get your ass back to the office.

I wonder how many people honestly need to be in an office to do their work. I don't. The rest of my team is in Canada. I don't have a manager I report to at my office.

I'm literally just there to be babysat and give some middle management prick that doesn't even have authority over me something to do.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: pup.socket: How exactly is lack of physical activity at home different from lack of physical activity in the office?

For a lot of (usually fat) people, walking to their desk from the parking lot and back every day, plus the effort of getting ready, is all the exercise they get. I've watched enough of 600 Pound Life to know that people go downhill really quickly when they don't have to move at all whatsoever.


Okay, first world problems.
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chronic Embarrassment Syndrome

My mom has that.  Not sure how she got it.
 
phedex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
if you work from home you have no excuse not to go to the gym.  you probably don't log in until 8am most days, get up and go to the gym at 6am.

Not an early riser? don't sit and eat lunch and watch TV.  Go to the gym, eat your lunch at your desk while you work.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
See, my issue is that I keep forgetting to hide my bong before turning on my Zoom meeting camera.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phedex: if you work from home you have no excuse not to go to the gym.  you probably don't log in until 8am most days, get up and go to the gym at 6am.

Not an early riser? don't sit and eat lunch and watch TV.  Go to the gym, eat your lunch at your desk while you work.


Whoa hooaa, slow down here Phedex the wise.

So much ignorant and bad advice here.

We're not all the same and advice like this ignores that. You might as well be saying "cheer up" to a depressed person.

Not being an early riser isn't necessarily a problem if you have other morning obligations, even if they're biological like mine.

Going to the gym instead of lunch isn't a terrible idea. But you're suggestion of eating lunch at your desk while working, before or after that designated time instead, is technically fraud.

GOING to the gym in itself is a bad idea during the pandemic. (in some places)

For now, I'll just exercise after work, thank you.

/My hours are 10am to 7pm and I still can't exercise before work for numerous reasons
//If I eat lunch at my desk, it's because I didn't get my 'lunch hour' for some reason
///My reaction is from the attempted shaming that your post suggests
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.