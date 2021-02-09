 Skip to content
(WXOW La Crosse)   Beer snow: Possibly the most Wisconsin thing ever since squeaky cheese curds   (wxow.com) divider line
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What other kinds of cheese curds are there? There's squeaky and fresh, or not squeaky and old.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to be buried with fried cheese curds.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: What other kinds of cheese curds are there? There's squeaky and fresh, or not squeaky and old.


Fried cheese curds.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Leftover Beer?
 
cabbyman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuffy: Leftover Beer?


I know, right?  It's like unicorns... or the female orgasm.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was the most Wisconsin thing ever, and that they used boiled Leinenkugel that was left over from cooking brats makes it so.
 
argylez
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alcohol abuse!

/Waste not, want not
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: Leftover Beer?


cabbyman: stuffy: Leftover Beer?

I know, right?  It's like unicorns... or the female orgasm.


Well, they had just gotten done boiling brats in it, so it probably wasn't too drinkable by that point.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing any 'snow'...

\ The only good Linenkeugels is Summer Shandy
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And roasted corn. And brats. And massive pretzels. And state fair cream puffs. Wisconsin is good food.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The two cooked up a pot of brats with some Leinenkugel's beer

I'll never understand why you use decent beer when boiling brats.  Get a 12er of High Life.

C'mon people.
 
zez
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"YouTube creators Sparky and Skeeter..."
 
roc6783
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I want to be buried with fried cheese curds.


That's probably why I'll be buried.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: And roasted corn. And brats. And massive pretzels. And state fair cream puffs. Wisconsin is good food.


You forgot walleye, perch and bluegill.
 
roc6783
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blatz514: The two cooked up a pot of brats with some Leinenkugel's beer

I'll never understand why you use decent beer when boiling brats.  Get a 12er of High Life.

C'mon people.


The only reason I buy Coors Light. My neighbor drinks it, and I have to boil brats.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't eat the yellow beer snow.
 
