(AOL)   ♫ I don't instruct anybody else. When I'm s'posed to teach you, I touch myself ♫   (aol.com) divider line
    Amelia Resller, substitute teacher, Ashley Hulsey of the Carroll County Sheriff, dozens of counts of child molestation  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think we need to see video of this "touching" (without the kids obviously) so we know how outraged to be over this
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone slip some Molly into her coffee?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do you
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one felony for every kid in the class. wow.

what if she'd been caught flickin' the bean at an assembly, would she be facing 2000 felonies?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's elementary my dear.  watch son.

great headline.
sexual interaction with elementary school kids should be lots of jail time.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I think we need to see video of this "touching" (without the kids obviously) so we know how outraged to be over this


Something tells me that this was probably for her onlyfans account.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah this happened locally about a week ago. I submitted a headline for Fark.

"Hey kids, anyone see that cat in the ceiling?"

Of course no adjectives were used in the story so I can only imagine, she sat down at her desk and did her thing while the kids had full view from under her desk.

Look, we all get the urge to masturbate, (well some more strongly in others) but there's a time and place for everything and a school classroom, isn't that place.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really shouldn't masturbate in front of children.

Even if they have a permission slip from their parents.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago when the kids were still in elementary school, the next door neighbor girl, who was 16 at the time and running Craigslist ads for sex...actually told my 7 year old step-daughter. "play with your clit, I promise you'll love it"

My step-daughter actually came up to me asking what a clit was.

To this day I'll never understand why crap like that even happens that older people have to tell small kids these things.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Necessary here...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Amelia Resller, 30, a substitute teacher at Mt. Zion Elementary School...."

This is why you shouldn't accept substitutes, and why you should always buy direct rather than going through a resller.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The mental anguish that it's causing these children"

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not defending her actions or anything, but how come she's facing more and harsher penalties than the Capitol traitors?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyndi Lauper - She Bop (from Live...At Last)
Youtube Rp3zqdLS4lQ
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scallywagandvagabond.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Not defending her actions or anything, but how come she's facing more and harsher penalties than the Capitol traitors?


Because, she didn't steal the podium and put it on ebay.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Although the news didn't mention it, I can imagine how she got caught. One of the kids watched her and then went home to tell mom and dad at the dinner table.

kid: Mom, Ms Reseller our substitute teacher was doing naughty things in class today.
mom: oh? Like what?
kid: remember when you told me that I shouldn't touch my privates?
mom: yes. I do. why?
kid: well Ms Reseller was doing that in class and she was making squinty eyes and was moaning really weird. and then she started shaking and saying "oh god".
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait. So it's anguishing that she was rubbing herself. But, it's fine to twist kids arms and sit on them and scream at them?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Although the news didn't mention it, I can imagine how she got caught. One of the kids watched her and then went home to tell mom and dad at the dinner table.

kid: Mom, Ms Reseller our substitute teacher was doing naughty things in class today.
mom: oh? Like what?
kid: remember when you told me that I shouldn't touch my privates?
mom: yes. I do. why?
kid: well Ms Reseller was doing that in class and she was making squinty eyes and was moaning really weird. and then she started shaking and saying "oh god".


The article says she posted the video and someone squealed to the pigs.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: Although the news didn't mention it, I can imagine how she got caught. One of the kids watched her and then went home to tell mom and dad at the dinner table.

kid: Mom, Ms Reseller our substitute teacher was doing naughty things in class today.
mom: oh? Like what?
kid: remember when you told me that I shouldn't touch my privates?
mom: yes. I do. why?
kid: well Ms Reseller was doing that in class and she was making squinty eyes and was moaning really weird. and then she started shaking and saying "oh god".


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"school-aged"?

sounds like a term the outraged are using to describe 17 year olds
 
zbtop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Q: how is it molestation if you just touch yourself?

I mean, I could get indecent exposure or another such charge, but IANAL and dont know what falls under what statute here.

Either way, odd place for a handy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The article says she posted the video and someone squealed to the pigs.


Ah thanks once again for Social Media where criminals post their shenanigans and get caught. I knew there had to be a bright side to social media.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [scallywagandvagabond.com image 634x542]


Jesus Christ those leggings are the real crime. Wearing crap like in a professional sitting should get you devices searched! WTF.
The parents should be chastised for not knowing she was a scumbag.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She's the Taco Tuesday special.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait... When did Zoom get haptic feedback? Was there a patch I missed, or something?!?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: one felony for every kid in the class. wow.

what if she'd been caught flickin' the bean at an assembly, would she be facing 2000 felonies?


Username feckin checks!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Law enforcement said they are still trying to determine what the kids may have seen...."

<hand shoots up> oooh ooh I know! I know! Call on me!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cwheelie: "Law enforcement said they are still trying to determine what the kids may have seen...."

<hand shoots up> oooh ooh I know! I know! Call on me!


Can't imagine being that cop asking elementary school kids questions like that. It's got to damage the psyche somehow.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: Years ago when the kids were still in elementary school, the next door neighbor girl, who was 16 at the time and running Craigslist ads for sex...actually told my 7 year old step-daughter. "play with your clit, I promise you'll love it"

My step-daughter actually came up to me asking what a clit was.

To this day I'll never understand why crap like that even happens that older people have to tell small kids these things.


Did you get police involved?  That's literally grooming.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark, I hated being a substitute teacher, but nothing like this ever occurred to me.   I just quit.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny queso: it's elementary my dear.  watch son.

great headline.
sexual interaction with elementary school kids should be lots of jail time.


I'm not sure that that's what happened, at all.  It sounds as if she may have done the touching with the kids in the background as she vlogged.  A naughty teacher routine.  I definitely don't approve, but if the kids didn't see, a felony for each kid in the class is unreasonable.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some people just don't understand modern sex education.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: Did you get police involved?  That's literally grooming.


No, we didn't cause a fuss over this. Since we lived next door and the whole family was nothing but trouble, we decided to choose our battles and remain quiet about it. The girl next door was trouble to begin with and we did not want to get involved. We explained to the step-daughter that the neighbor was teasing and that one day when she was older, she would figure it out on her own.

Now my step-son, who was a bit younger had the perfect window in which he could see the neighbors shed and on a few times, saw the neighbor take different boys into the back of the shed.

"Pazi, she takes a boy in the shed and she gets on her knees. Then, I can't see anything, but something weird is happening in there, I can tell!"

We moved away as quickly as we could.

Now the kids are adults and every once in a while they tell a new story about the ex-neighbor girl and her shenanigans...
 
