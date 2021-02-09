 Skip to content
(Sydney Morning Herald)   Australian reptile park is calling for Sydney residents to catch funnel web spiders to be milked for their precious antivenom. Oh, and be careful out there when you catch them, there's an antivenom shortage if you get bit   (smh.com.au) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could possibly go -- OH DEAR GOD IT BIT ME! THE PAIN! THE PAIN!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this yearly? I swear I've heard this before.

Aussies trap your deadly spiders and milk them for pay day!
 
MrPoopyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old "Catch 88" grift finally made it down under, excellent.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense to me...
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brooce sees no problem with that logic.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we just ignoring the existence of the word 'antivenin'? Is that what we're doing?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of milk, 2%, whole, or chocolate?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even know spiders had nipples.
 
behanger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Douglas Adam's "Last Chance to See":

There is in Melbourne a man who probably knows more about poisonous snakes than anyone else on earth. His name is Dr. Struan Sutherland, and he has devoted his entire life to a study of venom.
"And I'm bored with talking about it," he said when we went along to see him the next morning, laden with tape recorders and note books. "Can't stand all these poisonous creatures, all these snakes and insects and fish and things. Wretched things, biting everybody. And then people expect me to tell them what to do about it. I'll tell them what to do. Don't get bitten in the first place. That's the answer. I've had enough of telling people all the time. Hydroponics, now, that's interesting. Talk to you all you like about hydroponics. Fascinating stuff, growing plants artificially in water, very interesting technique. We'll need to know all about it if we're going to go to Mars and places. Where did you say you were going?"
"Komodo"
"Well, don't get bitten, that's all I can say. And don't come running to me if you do because you won't get here in time and anyway I've got enough on my plate. Look at this office. Full of poisonous animals all over the place. See this tank? It's full of fire ants. Venomous little creatures, what are we going to do about them? Anyway, I got some little cakes in case you were hungry. Would you like some little cakes?"

"The most poisonous spider is the Sydney funnel web. We get about five hundred people a year bitten by spiders. A lot of them used to die, so we had to develop an antidote to stop people bothering me with it all the time."

"So what do we do if we get bitten by something deadly, then?" I asked.
He blinked at me as if I were stupid.
"Well, what do you think you do?" he said. "You die of course. That's what deadly means."
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world needs anti-venom, Steve

American Dad: New Season April 19 | TBS
Youtube OZxGnXjBEk4
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. Or, NOPE!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have nipples, can you milk me?

/ movie reference my not some kinky request.
//nttawwt
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scooting off an occasional spider I can do.
Going out of my way to intentionally catch as many as I can is a hard no from me, dawg.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I hear about things such as this, it helps me hate winter a little less.  As awful as 4-5 months of freezing/sub-freezing temperature and periodic snowstorms are, it does cut down on the creatures with >4 or <2 legs that can potentially kill you or cause searing pain with just a small bite or sting.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: I didn't even know spiders had nipples.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do you milk them like cows, like snakes, or like almonds?
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
milking method:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have no luck with spiders. Tits are impossible to find, let alone milk.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A guy in a pet store tried to sell me a spider. I told him, "Why should I buy one from you when I can just get one off the web?"
 
