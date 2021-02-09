 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Cleveland serial killer dies in prison. His last words were I got to stop taking my baths during Peter's shenanigans   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
thatsashame.gif
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moving on.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, he spared 11 women from living in Cleveland.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. Anyway.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: On the bright side, he spared 11 women from living in Cleveland.


and whats your city? Asking for a friend.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too bad he lived this long. Unlike so many death row cases there was absolutely zero question as to his guilt. If there is any justification in having the death penalty it should be to quickly eliminate that kind of monster from our society, him still being alive a decade later is further proof that we should just abolish the death penalty, too many innocent men have been killed and the process takes so long that the truly guilty languish on, often into their old age or they die of natural causes in prison.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: On the bright side, he spared 11 women from living in Cleveland.


They mighta been from out of town.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleveland police were investigating a rape case in October 2009 when they searched Sowell's house and discovered two bodies. They eventually uncovered the remains of 11 women.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: dothemath: On the bright side, he spared 11 women from living in Cleveland.

and whats your city? Asking for a friend.


Yourmomsville, USA.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given his age at the time he got caught, I am thinking this guy has killed and stashed a whole lot of other victims out there.

Most serial killers generally either stop or slow down their killings about the time it seems this guy would have started.

It would be interesting to compare the history of his known where abouts to unsolved murders and missing persons cases.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: It's too bad he lived this long. Unlike so many death row cases there was absolutely zero question as to his guilt. If there is any justification in having the death penalty it should be to quickly eliminate that kind of monster from our society, him still being alive a decade later is further proof that we should just abolish the death penalty, too many innocent men have been killed and the process takes so long that the truly guilty languish on, often into their old age or they die of natural causes in prison.


And given the history of people like that, he's likely to have raped and/or murdered even more. We just happen to know about the eleven. Keeping him around could provide valuable information to help close future cases.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just checked.  Guy went to prison for trying to murder his pregnant girlfriend in the very late 80s and got out in 2007.  The bodies of his victims in Cleveland were all from the time he got out of prison until his re arrest.

It turns out that in the town where he lived in the 80s, there were several recovered bodies of women who were bound and strangled the same way he killed his victims and that these murders stopped when he went to prison.

Police believe he was the killer in those cases, but did a lousy job of preserving evidence, so it wasn't pursued.

He also stationed in Okinawa in the 80s, as a Marine, and I am wondering if any poor Japanese girls went missing around that time.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ugh, the Cleveland PD are responsible for many of these deaths.  One of his victims escaped and went to the cops, who basically told her to pound sand.  He went on to kill like 7 or 8 more women after that.  Absolutely disgusting.

I watch a lot of serial killer documentaries, and one thing they all have in common is a police department that doesn't want to admit they have a serial killer on their hands.  It happened with the Zodiac, it happened with this guy, and it's happening right now in Baltimore!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: On the bright side, he spared 11 women from living in Cleveland.


Cleveland's pretty nice.  The weather sucks, but it's clean the people are decent.

If I had a choice between Cleveland and say, LA, I'd flee to the Cleev.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Given his age at the time he got caught, I am thinking this guy has killed and stashed a whole lot of other victims out there.

Most serial killers generally either stop or slow down their killings about the time it seems this guy would have started.

It would be interesting to compare the history of his known where abouts to unsolved murders and missing persons cases.


I thought most serial killers go on to berserk mode.
 
T.rex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: T.rex: dothemath: On the bright side, he spared 11 women from living in Cleveland.

and whats your city? Asking for a friend.

Yourmomsville, USA.


Well... my mom is from Cleveland... so.... you were saying?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: dothemath: On the bright side, he spared 11 women from living in Cleveland.

Cleveland's pretty nice.  The weather sucks, but it's clean the people are decent.

If I had a choice between Cleveland and say, LA, I'd flee to the Cleev.


HASTILY MADE CLEVELAND TOURISM VIDEO
Youtube ysmLA5TqbIY
 
nursetim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Ugh, the Cleveland PD are responsible for many of these deaths.  One of his victims escaped and went to the cops, who basically told her to pound sand.  He went on to kill like 7 or 8 more women after that.  Absolutely disgusting.

I watch a lot of serial killer documentaries, and one thing they all have in common is a police department that doesn't want to admit they have a serial killer on their hands.  It happened with the Zodiac, it happened with this guy, and it's happening right now in Baltimore!


Jeffry Dahmer.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: dothemath: On the bright side, he spared 11 women from living in Cleveland.

Cleveland's pretty nice.  The weather sucks, but it's clean the people are decent.

If I had a choice between Cleveland and say, LA, I'd flee to the Cleev.


They are both like any other city.
If you've got money, or at least a good income, any place has nice areas.
If you're poor, any place has bad areas.
 
