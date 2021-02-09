 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Bad news for you rubber cyborg sex weirdos, hacked sex robots could be told to kill you as you plook them (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
56
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Plook?  Who says plook?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that part of the thrill?  Like autoerotic asphyxiation?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Plook?  Who says plook?


Zappa's   robot marital aids say plook
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whew!  I'd never do that so I'm safe..from that.

Yeah.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Plook?  Who says plook?


The greatest cyborg plooker EVER. Frank Zappa
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't matter.  Had sex.  Sort of.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bob is tired.
Plook me now,
You savage rascal...

(NSFW)
Sy Borg
Youtube -u-0e4Gn2BU
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No plooking way!


Robot humor is on Plork.com.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your car can already be hacked to kill you, and unless you're J. G. Ballard you won't even get off.

I think hygiene and cleaning issues will be more of a problem with sexbots, honestly.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: Your car can already be hacked to kill you, and unless you're J. G. Ballard you won't even get off.

I think hygiene and cleaning issues will be more of a problem with sexbots, honestly.


I cannot imagine how gross some of them will get.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, subby thanks for the tip.  I'll be turning off the WiFi when I turn on the plook lamp.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3oneseven.comView Full Size
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if the shame of it doesn't kill you first.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we've seen "Blade Runner", and "Eve of Destruction", and "Ex Machina", and...

I'm still gonna.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You start with Devil's food...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assume the position.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you meant robot not cyborg.
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...all of the bots shown pictured are kinda fugly. It's not even uncanny valley unpleasantness, it's just...bleh.

Might as well just sex up the military bot.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex robots don't fark people.
People Fark people.

//I want no part of getting gangfarked by the combined Engineering, QA, & marketing teams.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you're plooking too hard... you're plooking too hard... you're plooking too hard on meeeeeeeee..
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they'll get stuck in a loop and blow your brains out?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J_Kushner: Sex robots don't fark people.
People Fark people.

//I want no part of getting gangfarked by the combined Engineering, QA, & marketing teams.


You sound like a product manager.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Yeah, we've seen "Blade Runner", and "Eve of Destruction", and "Ex Machina", and...

I'm still gonna.


/|\. This!  (Might not be in the right order for the Up Arrow.)

I'd pay good money for the 1982 Pris or the 2017 Ana de Armas 3D babe!

Oh hell yeahs!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MagicChicken: ...all of the bots shown pictured are kinda fugly. It's not even uncanny valley unpleasantness, it's just...bleh.

Might as well just sex up the military bot.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Yeah, we've seen "Blade Runner", and "Eve of Destruction", and "Ex Machina", and...

I'm still gonna.


Yeah but,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh. never mind.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll file that away with the thousands upon thousands murdered via hacked pacemakers.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god! The golden shower must have shorted out his master circuit!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skepticink.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 299x168]


WTF?
That's disturbing.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Subby your Mom is a robot? Cool, would you mind changing her batteries, she is slowing down
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suze: Only if the shame of it doesn't kill you first.


Shame..?

What is this...7th grade?

/ just close the curtains
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: suze: Only if the shame of it doesn't kill you first.

Shame..?

What is this...7th grade?

/ just close the curtains


Where's the fun in that?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way more fun than Mary, and Cleaner than Lucille.

As if the hacked cock cages didn't tell you this was a possibility.

Still cool with driverless cars?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shameless stealth advertising for L. Ron Hoover's Church of Appliantology.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You're plooking to hard on meeeeeeee
 
gyorg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.gifer.com image 499x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came here to make sure there was a Ghost in the Shell reference.  Glad to see it's covered.
 
debug
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why would you connect your sexbot to the internet?
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And the difference between plook-bots and the girls in the upside-down bikini thread is...?
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MagicChicken: Might as well just sex up the military bot.


Go on...
 
vikingfan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yawp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A year ago I would have sneered at the idea of a sex robot. Eleven months of Covid and my willing girl friend and I afraid to make the trip to see each other and a sex robot doesn't sound all that bad. Two more months without getting vaccinated and it is going to be: "Really Honey, I don't think it is cheating if it is just a machine. I didn't get a used one, I can't catch Covid from it."
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cthushi: So they'll get stuck in a loop and blow your brains out?


Well, yeah if the robot is giving a hand job, I guess.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's ok. I hear that golden showers short out their master circuits.


Plooking too hard on meeeee!
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

debug: Why would you connect your sexbot to the internet?


So that in a few years the teledildonics can connect you to your Covid-22 partner you met on a dating site, citizen. By 2025 skin contact will be outlawed by president Hawley and only big donors will be allowed to procreate.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

debug: Why would you connect your sexbot to the internet?


I like listening to the Maddow podcast while hitting it doggy style. Doesn't everybody?


==================

AI, along with the software to control a human type body, still have an extremely long way to go before this is an issue of significance. And then buggy software is going to be a much bigger risk for a long time after that.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, is anyone else looking forward to that Boston Dynamics video...?

Bet they're gonna use a very different song.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The future is going to get weirder and weirder.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm only here for the Frank Zappa and Daryl Hannah references.
 
