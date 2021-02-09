 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   "Nice snowman. But check out my Lincoln Memorial"   (local21news.com) divider line
6
    More: Cool, amazing 14-foot replica of the Lincoln Memorial, National Park Service, Lincoln Memorial, Man, Abraham Lincoln, Garden, snow  
•       •       •

574 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 2:20 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GatorHater
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The artist was probably unable to construct the Washington Monument in snow because, well...  shrinkage.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The artist was probably unable to construct the Washington Monument in snow because, well...  shrinkage.
[Fark user image image 200x273]


That's obviously an obelisk!

/
I only learned that word about two years ago. Never knew it had a name other than washington memorial
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Today I learned that Lincoln isn't wearing his hat .
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.