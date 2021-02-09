 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   North Korea had to hack $300 million to pay for its nukes   (cnn.com) divider line
    North Korea's struggling economy, North Korea, regime of leader Kim Jong Un, UN Panel of Experts, Korean War, United Nations Security Council, former US President Donald Trump  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That might buy one nuke. In the 80s.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Samoa, an island nation with 1/25th of Best Korea's population, has a bigger export economy.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totes worth it
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't they just steal them from the USA?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what was the violation of international law? Hacking 300 million or the Snookie of geopolitics building nuclear weapons?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Why didn't they just steal them from the USA?


If you're going to hack to support a nuclear deterrent, skip the funding acquisition and skip straight to the end game:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ which is not to play
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: [Fark user image 425x611]
Samoa, an island nation with 1/25th of Best Korea's population, has a bigger export economy.


Their whole ideology is based on not having to trade with anyone.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright so when the sub routine compounds the interest is uses all these extra decimal places that just get rounded off. So we simplified the whole thing, we rounded them all down, drop the remainder into an account we opened.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey!  There's no fighting in the War Room!
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: [Fark user image image 425x611]
Samoa, an island nation with 1/25th of Best Korea's population, has a bigger export economy.


Yes, but thankfully the last administration made relations with Best Korea a top priority and shat on our traditional close allies and biggest trade partner, China.
Hey, Kim was nice to #45 in person, and that's what really matters.
/Remember the Pueblo
//Volvos
///Forced grieving at gunpoint
 
DVD
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Northern: AliceBToklasLives: [Fark user image image 425x611]
Samoa, an island nation with 1/25th of Best Korea's population, has a bigger export economy.

Yes, but thankfully the last administration made relations with Best Korea a top priority and shat on our traditional close allies and biggest trade partner, China.
Hey, Kim was nice to #45 in person, and that's what really matters.
/Remember the Pueblo
//Volvos
///Forced grieving at gunpoint


________

I suppose it demonstrated that any sane relations with North Korea's regime will be for naught.

China, while under the gunbarrel of the CCP isn't much better, just smoother on the surface.  Conditions inside China drive a lot more of the CCP's direction than a trustworthy international partner.  That trustworthiness, combined with might, just makes a nation lower on the CCP's list of places to forcibly take over, much like sparing a useful idiot until the useless idiots are dealt with.

Utterly betraying, or "Kurding", so many of our allies over the last 4 years is the biggest issue.  That also ceded a lot of influence over to the CCP in the short and medium term.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We could always ask China tell North Korea to knock it off. Tell them they will have to live with the fallout of a bad neighbor.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Any society stupid enough to buy $300 million in iTunes gift cards for the IRS deserves to be vaporized.
 
