(Daily Star)   People next time you go to the dentist and find them giggling, rest easy because they're just laughing knowing you have given a lot of oral sex recently (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bad fish breath?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a joke I heard years ago: 

A guy wakes up in the middle of the night "in the mood", so he starts to try to kiss & arouse his wife. She half swats at him & mumbles "Uhhh...not tonight. I have to go to the gynecologist tomorrow." So he rolls back over to his side frustrated. After a bit, he is still horny but has an idea. Again, he attempts to get his wife in the mood & she again tells him no. He sits up & replies "What? Are you going to the dentist tomorrow too?"  

Maybe she knew something the rest of us just found out...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is there any scientific information on this or is this purely anecdotal and did he actually get confirmation?

I'm thinking this is guys just some kind of religious nut job that needs to be arrested.
It needs to be prevented from going near people's mouths ever again
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whew... as long as they are not seeing a new car in my mouth, I don't really care.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems like one would have to be participating in some pretty rough fellatio to get bruises in their mouth from it.

Like a full on mouth farking, an all out skull slamming.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Could be hard on people wearing braces.
Braces could be rough on the recipient as well.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i have never sucked a dick in my life.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah...right.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/den​t​ist-fellatio/
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
every hand you ever shake has held  dick though
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
$20 is $20
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have never sucked a dick in my life.


It's as boring as women make it sound. LOL 😂
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anyone who encourages women to stop sucking dicks needs a punch in the kidneys.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: every hand you ever shake has held  dick though


Hay don't talk about moms like that
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Is there any scientific information on this or is this purely anecdotal and did he actually get confirmation?



Daily Star is the source so ...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As opposed to written sex?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Anyone who encourages women to stop sucking dicks needs a punch in the kidneys.


My first girlfriend was really good a oral pleasure. We dated for 3 years. When I found a new girlfriend, she didn't care for it and told me flat out.."yeah, it does nothing for me. It makes my jaw hurt"

I married her. Bad mistake.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Yeah...right.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/dent​ist-fellatio/


I mean, it is only the "always" that is incorrect.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have never sucked a dick in my life.


You're being pretty defensive all of a sudden.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guess this gives a new meaning to never look a gift w........, I mean 🐴 in the month? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They also notice the bruises on your uvula from it being used like a speed bag at a boxing gym.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My current wife is a dental hygienist so I am really getting a kick out of this.

When she comes home from work, I'm going to ask her about this. Maybe turn it into a discussion about oral pleasure and then head off (no pun intended) into the bedroom.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: Anyone who encourages women to stop sucking dicks needs a punch in the kidneys.

My first girlfriend was really good a oral pleasure. We dated for 3 years. When I found a new girlfriend, she didn't care for it and told me flat out.."yeah, it does nothing for me. It makes my jaw hurt"

I married her. Bad mistake.


I always roll my eyes at the "this does nothing for me". It ain't for you, boo.
I really don't understand folks who feel like they need to be experiencing a maximum of their favorite kind of pleasure 100% of the time they're farking.
A good partner will do allllllllll kinds of things that "do nothing for them" but rev their partner's motor.
Ughhhhhhh
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: Anyone who encourages women to stop sucking dicks needs a punch in the kidneys.

My first girlfriend was really good a oral pleasure. We dated for 3 years. When I found a new girlfriend, she didn't care for it and told me flat out.."yeah, it does nothing for me. It makes my jaw hurt"

I married her. Bad mistake.


This comment sounds like a desperate cry for help.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Little shop of horrors - Dentist! (Old upload)
Youtube YoWom0CCRKM
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A Daily Star article about a TikTok video. Now I doubt that dentists exist. At best the dude is looking for publicity.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

omg bbq: steklo: dothemath: Anyone who encourages women to stop sucking dicks needs a punch in the kidneys.

My first girlfriend was really good a oral pleasure. We dated for 3 years. When I found a new girlfriend, she didn't care for it and told me flat out.."yeah, it does nothing for me. It makes my jaw hurt"

I married her. Bad mistake.

I always roll my eyes at the "this does nothing for me". It ain't for you, boo.
I really don't understand folks who feel like they need to be experiencing a maximum of their favorite kind of pleasure 100% of the time they're farking.
A good partner will do allllllllll kinds of things that "do nothing for them" but rev their partner's motor.
Ughhhhhhh


THIS.  I enjoy giving oral, made the wife go crazy.  Getting her motor running got my motor running even more.
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Seems like one would have to be participating in some pretty rough fellatio to get bruises in their mouth from it.

Like a full on mouth farking, an all out skull slamming.


Rough fellatio? Just imagine the cunilingus that's causing bruises.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OB/GYNs also notice if you accidently grab the glitter hairspray instead of the deodorant spray.

No idea why he was said "Oooo... festive" until I got home.  Had to really consider changing doctors, but I thought heck... we've come this far.  I sure now I won't be explaining other things because of this one incident.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Is there any scientific information on this or is this purely anecdotal and did he actually get confirmation?

I'm thinking this is guys just some kind of religious nut job that needs to be arrested.
It needs to be prevented from going near people's mouths ever again


Yeah, I'm doubting on this as well.  I can completely see how a piece of hard candy could cause the bruising he's describing, but it seems like this guy either has very little experience with receiving oral sex or alternatively he has an outlier preference for very very aggressive sucking.   It sounds like he's projecting judgement onto perfectly innocuous reasons (actually eating candy or other hard food like that) and assuming patients are getting that via sex.

I watched a few of his tiktok videos...definitely wouldn't want this guy as my dentist.  It seems like he's trying to be funny via sarcasm but he just kind of comes across as a dick.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have never sucked a dick in my life.


"A" dick.

What about many dicks?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nocrash: A Daily Star article about a TikTok video. Now I doubt that dentists exist. At best the dude is looking for publicity.


I suspect he's a Bible beater
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
omg bbq:
A good partner will do allllllllll kinds of things that "do nothing for them" but rev their partner's motor.
Ughhhhhhh

Reminds me of the Savage Love column, some woman was dating a dude who liked to giver her foot rubs. Then she finds out he has a foot fetish and dumps him for being a pervert. WTF? How dare he enjoy doing something that makes your feet feel good too!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: This comment sounds like a desperate cry for help.


Nope. Not anymore. I'm getting older and my hormones are reflecting that. Now, I just think back to those lazy, crazy days when I was getting it every day for 3 years straight. Once the Alzheimer's kicks in, I won't have to worry about it anymore.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

omg bbq: steklo: dothemath: Anyone who encourages women to stop sucking dicks needs a punch in the kidneys.

My first girlfriend was really good a oral pleasure. We dated for 3 years. When I found a new girlfriend, she didn't care for it and told me flat out.."yeah, it does nothing for me. It makes my jaw hurt"

I married her. Bad mistake.

I always roll my eyes at the "this does nothing for me". It ain't for you, boo.
I really don't understand folks who feel like they need to be experiencing a maximum of their favorite kind of pleasure 100% of the time they're farking.
A good partner will do allllllllll kinds of things that "do nothing for them" but rev their partner's motor.
Ughhhhhhh


I would accept even a minimum.  But she had class, money, and brains and it turned out well.  The second 25 years were much better than the first.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I always roll my eyes at the "this does nothing for me". It ain't for you, boo.


Oh I agree. Trust me. I find more pleasure in pleasuring my partner. If it causes my jaw to lock up or get a sprained tongue making her happy, then I'm all for it.
 
sleze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: some_beer_drinker: i have never sucked a dick in my life.

It's as boring as women make it sound. LOL 😂


Is it tho?
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: some_beer_drinker: i have never sucked a dick in my life.

"A" dick.

What about many dicks?


37? in a row?
 
Resin33
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not oral sex, but I remember going to the hygienist when I was a teenager. During the cleaning, she kept wiping my teeth off with gauze which is unusual. At the end of the cleaning, she says to me "next time don't get stoned first."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: Getting her motor running got my motor running even more.


Yeah if you dont like giving pleasure to your partner, you dont understand what sex is about and you shouldnt get any.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, doctor, I got these mouth bruises from ANAL.
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A friend broke his jaw in a surfing wipe-out and had it wired up for a month. He had limited movement so it didn't interfere much with his activities.  He looked forward to going in to the dentist to get the wires adjusted, as there was a cute assistant.  He's in the chair, agape, and the doc reaches for his tweezers and says, 'What have we here?'.  He pulls a pubic hair from between two teeth.  My friend never got the date with the assistant.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What they are talking about is palatal petechiae, which are pinhead sized bruising on the roof of the mouth.  It's not from direct trauma, but rather can be from suction changing the pressure in the tissues.  Sort of like mini hickeys on the roof of the mouth.  However it can also be caused by excessive coughing, sneezing or vomiting, and also by certain infections, such as strep throat or mono.  So the dentists would really be making some assumptions that are not necessarily true.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Resin33: Not oral sex, but I remember going to the hygienist when I was a teenager. During the cleaning, she kept wiping my teeth off with gauze which is unusual. At the end of the cleaning, she says to me "next time don't get stoned first."


argh....something my wife would say...

She can also tell regular smokers, meth smokers, etc...


she excels at that stuff...
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

omg bbq: steklo: dothemath: Anyone who encourages women to stop sucking dicks needs a punch in the kidneys.

My first girlfriend was really good a oral pleasure. We dated for 3 years. When I found a new girlfriend, she didn't care for it and told me flat out.."yeah, it does nothing for me. It makes my jaw hurt"

I married her. Bad mistake.

I always roll my eyes at the "this does nothing for me". It ain't for you, boo.
I really don't understand folks who feel like they need to be experiencing a maximum of their favorite kind of pleasure 100% of the time they're farking.
A good partner will do allllllllll kinds of things that "do nothing for them" but rev their partner's motor.
Ughhhhhhh


I agree, I go down on my wife all the time, it's not like I get anything from it.  She likes it so I do it, it's that simple.
 
