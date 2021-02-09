 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Sasquatch sighted in Pennsylvania, could be in Lititz now   (fox43.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [i.kym-cdn.com image 619x767]


Technically, it should be "le tits, maintenant."

:P
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are we sure that's just not Fetterman on the campaign trail?
 
bborchar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And I saw the Loch Ness monster in a puddle the other day.

Guess it was a baby.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I heard that a little old lady got mutilated in Lititz late last night.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's just Miss Pennsylvania after missing a waxing appointment
 
MontanaDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I used to live just a few miles west from there
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is there a selfie fee for this?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's stupid, sasquatch doesn't exist.

It was manbearpig.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: I used to live just a few miles west from there


And I now live a few miles north of there.  I will do a recon drive by
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ummm. That shadow was FAR too well defined to actually be Bigfoot.

/just sayin
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Upon closer investigation, the photos revealed Bigfoot was actually a cleverly placed miniature figurine and spotlight.

CSI Lititz: Lawn Patrol

Episode 1: Called in to break up a rowdy outdoor party, the Patrol discovers it's just a collection of garden gnomes.

Episode 2: Reports of a dangerous prowler turn out to be a ceramic squirrel holding a sign that says "Careful, I'm nutty."

Episode 3: Racing to save a fallen child, the team finds a plastic flamingo that was knocked down by a strong breeze.

Episode 4: A neighborhood-wide panic over an alien invasion is revealed to be a family watching Independence Day on an inflatable outdoor projection screen.

Episode 5: After the early cancellation of CSI Lititz, all copies of this episode and others that had already been filmed were buried in the producer's front yard.
 
mmojo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have seen and done shiat in Lititz that is way wilder than Bigfoot. That town is the rock and roll capital of America. I highly recommend staying at the Metallica suite at the Hotel Rock Lititz.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xanadian: kdawg7736: [i.kym-cdn.com image 619x767]

Technically, it should be "le tits, maintenant."

:P


So 'tits' is French for 'tits' now?
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Also The Bigfoot and, In Addition, The Pennsylvania Sasquatch.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DrWhy: xanadian: kdawg7736: [i.kym-cdn.com image 619x767]

Technically, it should be "le tits, maintenant."

:P

So 'tits' is French for 'tits' now?


uhhh... bien sur?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WGN anchor's mispronunciation of Pennsylvania Dutch Country town is cracking up everyone
Youtube NE-SpAKDF4o
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks painted on the wall.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: That's just Miss Pennsylvania after missing a waxing appointment


You can tell someone that know zero women from Pa.
The ladies don't start shaving again until April .
 
Sasquach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: That's stupid, sasquatch doesn't exist.

It was manbearpig.


Yeah....I he doesn't exist....that's the ticket..

Coincidentally, this is just a few miles from where I live....
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If 'Squatch sees his shadow, does that mean 12 more months of hairy palms, or what?
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
projects.nj.comView Full Size
 
