(BBC-US)   If you leave a negative review of a law firm online, they might get all law-firmy about it   (bbc.com) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seeing the recent reviews, it looks like they scored a bit of an own goal
https://www.trustpilot.com/review/www​.​summerfieldbrowne.com
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I certainly wouldn't hire a law firm that disappoints you and then sues you for telling anyone.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing beats a good internet dogpile.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"yeah...did you leave a really bad review? Listen, I went to school for 8 years, I think I know what I'm doing."
 
dittybopper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The UK has much more strict libel/slander laws than the US, in that you can get sued for saying things that in the US would be tossed out of court.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He didn't follow the law firm's complaint process and that is bad. It also seems like he didn't show up for court either which is much worse. Always show up to court if you don't show up the judge will basically just give the other guy whatever he asked for and call it a day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Summerfield Browne is just another scam law firm.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: He didn't follow the law firm's complaint process and that is bad. It also seems like he didn't show up for court either which is much worse. Always show up to court if you don't show up the judge will basically just give the other guy whatever he asked for and call it a day.


Yeah, I noticed that too. However, to find for the plaintiff the court really needs to find something that the defendant lied about. Not utilizing a law firms complaint process is not a lie. Not showing up to his own hearing is stupid, but not proof of libel in any way. The article either omitted the key information - was there something in the man's review that was not true. It sounds like the court found for the plaintiff solely on the grounds that the review was negative.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Mr Waymouth had not engaged with Summerfield Browne's complaints procedure before leaving the review"

"Mr Waymouth had "never fully articulated" why he was unhappy with Summerfield Browne's work."


Are either of these a requirement to leaving a review?

Granted it would be helpful but I can see why some wouldn't be interested in doing so after a bad experience.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Perhaps Barbara Streisand would chime in and offer insight as to what is unfolding.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

madgonad: RTOGUY: He didn't follow the law firm's complaint process and that is bad. It also seems like he didn't show up for court either which is much worse. Always show up to court if you don't show up the judge will basically just give the other guy whatever he asked for and call it a day.

Yeah, I noticed that too. However, to find for the plaintiff the court really needs to find something that the defendant lied about. Not utilizing a law firms complaint process is not a lie. Not showing up to his own hearing is stupid, but not proof of libel in any way. The article either omitted the key information - was there something in the man's review that was not true. It sounds like the court found for the plaintiff solely on the grounds that the review was negative.


Ftfa: In the review, Mr Waymouth alleged: "I paid upfront for a legal assessment of my case.

"But what I got was just the information I sent them, reworded and sent back to me."

He also described them as "scam solicitors".

If they turn up and he doesn't, and hasn't filed a defence, then they'll apply for judgment in default and get it, because you can assume that they have set out a particularised claim against him which the judge will accept if there are no submissions to the contrary.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He then left a review accusing the firm of being "another scam solicitor", according to court documents.

The firm took legal action, stating that this was untrue and defamatory.

"We are not just 'another scam solicitor'! We are a very special kind of scam solicitor."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a feeling they may want a celebrity endorsement to help clean up their image.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
" what I got was just the information I sent them, reworded and sent back to me."

Been there, done that when asking for help.
" I followed the instructions for your product, but it's not working. What might I be doing wrong?"
I got a canned response. " Thank you for purchasing our product, glad you like it. Here are the instructions."
If that's the response you get from the get go, then Fark that law firm and the judge.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pert: madgonad: RTOGUY: He didn't follow the law firm's complaint process and that is bad. It also seems like he didn't show up for court either which is much worse. Always show up to court if you don't show up the judge will basically just give the other guy whatever he asked for and call it a day.

Yeah, I noticed that too. However, to find for the plaintiff the court really needs to find something that the defendant lied about. Not utilizing a law firms complaint process is not a lie. Not showing up to his own hearing is stupid, but not proof of libel in any way. The article either omitted the key information - was there something in the man's review that was not true. It sounds like the court found for the plaintiff solely on the grounds that the review was negative.

Ftfa: In the review, Mr Waymouth alleged: "I paid upfront for a legal assessment of my case.

"But what I got was just the information I sent them, reworded and sent back to me."

He also described them as "scam solicitors".

If they turn up and he doesn't, and hasn't filed a defence, then they'll apply for judgment in default and get it, because you can assume that they have set out a particularised claim against him which the judge will accept if there are no submissions to the contrary.


I.e. they will have set out what services he was entitled to receive for what he paid, as per their terms and conditions, and also what services he actually received.

I guess he thought he'd get more legal advice for his £200, and rather than accept he had misunderstood, or file a complaint, or even tell them why he was unhappy, he said they were scam artists on a review website.

I'm not surprised they sued, particularly as he offered to delete the review in exchange for a refund (to which he probably wasn't entitled), which smacks of blackmail.
 
