(KTLA Los Angeles)   LAPD officer steals pickup truck from dealer, alters police report to show it was recovered, and drives it for a year before being caught   (ktla.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"That's the last thing you ever think," he said. "There's people out there that are corrupt and out stealing, and you figure a policeman's out there to defend and protect.

Last thing you ever think, maybe.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An LAPD spokesman later said he should have just flashed his badge and commandeered the truck for "Official Police Business", as per policy.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could he steal a gray truck from an orange car lot?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does he walk around with such big balls.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi guys, I'm here from August 2021. The union got him hired back with retro pay.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The defendant has been released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court April 15.

But how will he drive there now?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The defendant has been released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court April 15.

But how will he drive there now?


and its tax day too. I'm sure he'll be busy at the local H&R Block to make the court appearance.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were working in shifts to break this case.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: How does he walk around with such big balls.


He doesn't, he drives them around in a stolen pickup.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The defendant has been released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court April 15.

But how will he drive there now?


I'm sure the new models are out, so there'll be some decisions to be made.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought experiment:
If any of the other officers in his precinct knew of this man's crime but failed to report it, actively covered it up, or stood by him in his defense, would you consider those to be good cops or bad cops?
If bad, would it be different if it was murder instead of car theft?  If the victim was black?

This is what we mean when we say all cops are bad.  A good cop cannot be an innocent bystander, let alone participate in obstruction of justice.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Hi guys, I'm here from August 2021. The union got him hired back with retro pay.


Can you please check on my stonks
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was picturing more of a Training Day scenario where he stole it from a drug dealer.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just look at that shiat eating grin in the photo. He knows he will not suffer any real consequences.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't it have to go to the impound lot first?  Hot programmer had her Corvette towed.  The cops said if she wanted it back she should follow the tow truck to the lot.  She got there in an hour and she only lost the hood and the radio (IIRC).

She could rock the skort, btw.  The skort needs to come back with line a yoga pants back.  Just throwing that out there.

Same impound lot that loaned cars to cops and the police chief's daughter who got pulled over for DWI, possession, loaded gun (maybe) and few warrants (maybe).  No.  Nothing happened to her but her father had to retire.  Retire!
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget, California also has a "Peace Officers Bill of Rights" statute.

Whenever they're under investigation, unlike you or I, they get the following special privileges that do not apply to anyone else.

1: Interrogation shall be conducted at a reasonable hour, preferably when on duty, and compensated if not. If the interrogation does occur during off-duty time of the public safety officer being interrogated, the public safety officer shall be compensated for any off-duty time in accordance with regular department procedures, and the public safety officer shall not be released from employment for any work missed.

2: the officer in question shall be informed prior to interrogation of the name, rank, and commanding officer in charge of the interrogation and interrogating officers and anyone else attending, with no more than two interrogators at any one time.

3: the officer in question must be informed of the nature of the investigation *prior* to interrogation.

4: the interrogation session shall only be for a "Reasonable" amount of time, taking into consideration the gravity and complexity of the issue being investigation. The officer in question shall be allowed to attend their own physical necessities.

5: the officer in question can't be sworn at, have offensive language used against them, or threatened with punitive actions. They cannot have their image, address, or nature of the investigation given to the Media without that officer's permission

6: Nothing they say under threat of punitive action can be used in any civil proceeding.

7: If the interrogation is recorded, the officer in question must be allowed access to the tape before further interrogations.

8: If prior or during the interrogation it is deemed that the officer in question may be charged with a criminal offense, they must be read their rights.

9: After the filing of formal written charges, or if an interrogation is likely to lead to such, the officer has the right to be represented by a representative of their choice who may be present at all times during interrogation.

10: No public safety officer shall be loaned or temporarily reassigned to a location or duty assignment if a sworn member of his or her department would not normally be sent to that location or would not normally be given that duty assignment under similar circumstances.

11: an officer cannot be retaliated against in any way for exercising any of these rights.

12: No punitive action, nor denial of promotion on grounds other than merit, shall be undertaken by any public agency without providing the public safety officer with an opportunity for administrative appeal.

13: No public safety officer shall have any comment adverse to his interest entered in his personnel file, or any other file used for any personnel purposes by his employer, without the public safety officer having first read and signed the instrument containing the adverse comment indicating he is aware of such comment, except that such entry may be made if after reading such instrument the public safety officer refuses to sign it. Should a public safety officer refuse to sign, that fact shall be noted on that document, and signed or initialed by such officer.

14: officers in question get 30 days to respond to any above comments

15: No public safety officer shall be compelled to submit to a polygraph examination against their will and cannot be retaliated against for refusing such.

16: A superior can't search an officer's locker, office, desk, etc without their presence or consent without a warrant (wish this was true of my boss at work).
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had merely gunned down an unarmed black guy he'd be OK, but stealing a truck is a serious crime.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a guy who is up to shenanigans and this is not all he has done wrong
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once upon a time I could be honestly surprised by something like this. Then I was no longer surprised, just disappointed. Now I'm not even disappointed, because that implies I expect more out of cops. Now I'm just sad.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: [Fark user image 384x474]

This is a guy who is up to shenanigans and this is not all he has done wrong


With a 'straight out of New Joisey smile and hair style'
 
Ringo48
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: [Fark user image 384x474]

This is a guy who is up to shenanigans and this is not all he has done wrong


You can tell from the smile.  Probably joking with the photographer that he can't believe he got caught over a stolen truck, that he'll be back in a couple months, and that he's going to enjoy the PTO.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Mr.Hawk: [Fark user image 384x474]

This is a guy who is up to shenanigans and this is not all he has done wrong

With a 'straight out of New Joisey smile and hair style'


He'd be perfect for our state's game show.

New Jersey Game Show - Saturday Night Live
Youtube B3L2xd5lNrw
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOLITROLU: Thought experiment:
If any of the other officers in his precinct knew of this man's crime but failed to report it, actively covered it up, or stood by him in his defense, would you consider those to be good cops or bad cops?
If bad, would it be different if it was murder instead of car theft?  If the victim was black?

This is what we mean when we say all cops are bad.  A good cop cannot be an innocent bystander, let alone participate in obstruction of justice.


It sure seems far fetched that NONE of the other cops around him knew the score. They probably high fived about it over beers before going home to abuse their families.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gonzalez says he showed Calleros around the truck, opening the hood and starting the engine. He walked to his office after being asked for the Carfax report, and heard the hood shut before he got to his office door.

Before I'm alone with a car and the keys the dealer wants a copy of my driver's license.
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: She could rock the skort, btw.  The skort needs to come back with line a yoga pants back.  Just throwing that out there.


This thread needs pics and hopefully a video.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Leishu: ACAB.


An extended cab, actually.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And I'm sure this is the first time he has done anything like this.   Farking cops.  Hope this guy becomes some Blood's non voluntary prison girlfriend.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The department said Monday it has relieved Calleros' police officer powers and that he has been assigned to home.

I'm gonna assume he's still getting paid, since they didn't fire him.
 
BigChad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA:

Orange County DA Todd Spitzer also condemned the alleged crimes.

"Every time an officer's actions erodes the public trust, it undermines the rule of law," he said in a statement.


They forgot to add:

"before turning away from the microphone so as not to be heard laughing."
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Calleros could face up to four years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged

Wow, a whole 4 years for

grand theft auto
swapping plates
impersonating another officer
tampering with official records
accessing a LEO database for personal reasons

The department said Monday it has relieved Calleros' police officer powers and that he has been assigned to home.

Well he obviously learned his lesson after such harsh punishment. Let's give him a medal.
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'Assigned to home' does that mean he's still getting paid?
 
