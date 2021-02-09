 Skip to content
 
(KOIN Portland)   If you are drunk and high; carrying an illegal weapon; pass a patrol car at 90 mph and then crash into it, a "Not Drunk, Avoiding Potholes" sticker on your car is of surprisingly little help   (koin.com) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, subby, if you then end up "...letting [your] car roll into a deputy patrol car," then it's either you who is drunk or the deputy.

Pretty much a coin flip, if you ask me.
 
Chocobo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle ??
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Been there, roads not "that" bad.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Not Drunk, Avoiding Bortles" would also have been acceptable.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Illegal weapon? Like a Varon-T disruptor?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For all my hate on journalism in general, either the author or editor found the newsworthy part of an otherwise, and I don't mean to dismiss the cocaine and the Mickey Mouse window sticker entirely, but perhaps banal story.

KOIN 6 News Staff, here's to you. Real Men and Women and perhaps some adolescents Of Genius.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kids these days. Every "patriot" I had to grow up around knew a small and subtle Support Your Local Police sticker in the corner of a rear window was how you curry favor with Johnny Law.
 
LesterB
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LesterB: Subby:

[Fark user image 425x360]



images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DUII? Is the extra "I" for incredibly, intensively, intentionally, or insouciantly?
 
