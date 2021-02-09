 Skip to content
(Wales Online)   Cornish fish need to get new names to make them sound more appetizing to Brits, says Paul Trebilcock, who would probably know something about that   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trebilcock, huh?

1) Two more and his pants will fit him like a glove
2) 3 chicks at once

/try the veal
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They better not mess with Swedish Fish!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, ' Cornish Hen ' used to be ' stunted growth chicken '?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In the U.S., they started calling dolphin fish mahi-mahi a while back. That was a good call. Geoducks are still called geoducks (pronounced goo-ee-duck) and still look like an enormous schlongus.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't know. Megrim just screams eat me at your own peril
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
It's probably fine as a flounder type
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's, Ahzweepay
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

berylman: I don't know. Megrim just screams eat me at your own peril
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 270x186] It's probably fine as a flounder type


Megrim being a name for deep depression/despondency, I don't know that I would want to order it either.
 
Scaley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
By Tre, Pol and Pen
Ye shall know all Cornishmen
 
starsrift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: So, ' Cornish Hen ' used to be ' stunted growth chicken '?


It is the product of old-school genetic engineering (cross-breeding subspecies and hoping for specific results).
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

starsrift: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: So, ' Cornish Hen ' used to be ' stunted growth chicken '?

It is the product of old-school genetic engineering (cross-breeding subspecies and hoping for specific results).


Oh.

I thought they just fed them corn.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read this article with great interest while enjoying a plate of deliciously-prepared slimehead.
 
