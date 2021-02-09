 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Old and busted: bikini (not safe for work). New hotness: ᴉuᴉʞᴉq (ʞɹoʍ ɹoɟ ǝɟɐs ʇou)   (au.lifestyle.yahoo.com) divider line
59
    More: Spiffy, Kourtney Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Rob Kardashian, Bruce Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Australian brand Sommer Swim, Brody Jenner  
•       •       •

Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I really don't know enough about bikinis to tell if one looks like it's worn upside down or incorrectly.

But there is a VERY high percentage of exposed skin in all of those pics.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Very informative article.
Thank you subby.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, this is what an influencer does?   Hey, I'll travel back to my 20 year old self and say, you bet.  Now, if I were a bikini designer, I might be inspired by this trend.  So, does bikini designing come with hot models because I'll take that job.  I can act pretentious.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Boobies tag
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The articles needs more examples.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. If they were really committed they'd have the bottoms on top and the tops on bottom. Make that work, I'll be impressed.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No offense to whichever one is Kendall Jenner, but you don't have to wear the thing upside-down to expose more skin for a still photo.  It's very easy to tug the things askew.

The deal here is that telling a 'reporter' you're wearing the bikini wrong is more of a draw than showing more of your boobs.  And that seems . . . sad?  I'm not even sure.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to view the article multiple times to understand this upside down bikini thing... I think I still need to view it a few more times, since I still don't understand this trend very well.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but how do they look pulled down around their ankles?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're a parent, and your daughter only wants to eat junk food...

...this ain't gonna help.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospitaller: but how do they look pulled down around their ankles?


"they?"
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is February and the Northern Hemisphere is largely covered in snow.  Thank you Yahoo News for the timely and seasonally appropriate content.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I really don't know enough about bikinis to tell if one looks like it's worn upside down or incorrectly.

But there is a VERY high percentage of exposed skin in all of those pics.


But all the 'naughty bits' are still covered, so all is ok.
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that they lose a lot of their containment functionality when worn that way.

It might spice up the stationary pics, but you'd run the risk of a wardrobe malfunction if you tried to be too active.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a woman that did this back in the late 80s, but it was because she got her fake tits on clearance.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is pants on head
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?  This was also the "new hotness" last year.

/that being said, underboob is best boob
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: It is February and the Northern Hemisphere is largely covered in snow.  Thank you Yahoo News for the timely and seasonally appropriate content.


Yup. It wouldn't be cabin-fever without this earworm playing non-stop in my skull.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Canuckistan's sweetheart/gym teacher
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Alphax: I really don't know enough about bikinis to tell if one looks like it's worn upside down or incorrectly.

But there is a VERY high percentage of exposed skin in all of those pics.

But all the 'naughty bits' are still covered, so all is ok.


I posit that clothing, especially the more unusual it gets, and the smaller it gets, is actually more salacious than nudity.
Really, we love the hint of scandal. The nip peak or the camel toe. Once you've seen the whole clitoris, not much more to see, is there?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: It is February and the Northern Hemisphere is largely covered in snow.  Thank you Yahoo News for the timely and seasonally appropriate content.


It's summer in the Southern Hemisphere, though!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is the young lady in the first pic on the phone with her Dr.?  she has the expression of someone who has found a growth.  would also explain the nekkidity.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and in the distance, an old Fark barked.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with these gals these days and their stupid looking bee-stung lips?

No, thank you.

/and, ewwww!
 
IamTomJoad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't figure out which way is up?

Claim you meant to do that and pretend it's a fad.

Oh how I long for the days when people were embarrassed by their own stupidity.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People getting a kick out of acting stupid, film at 11

/wearing shades upside down helps mitigate steam left by exhaling, when wearing covid19 mask protection
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospitaller: but how do they look pulled down around their ankles?


IMO boobs pulled down to the ankles looks horrible.

/lot of stretch marks
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should wear them backwards and then jump, jump.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit, subby, I like boobies as well as the next guy, but there are women other than Cardassians.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: They should wear them backwards and then jump, jump.


off a cliff
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Hospitaller: but how do they look pulled down around their ankles?

IMO boobs pulled down to the ankles looks horrible.

/lot of stretch marks


Grammy! I told you fark is no place for you!
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fursecution: Day_Old_Dutchie: Alphax: I really don't know enough about bikinis to tell if one looks like it's worn upside down or incorrectly.

But there is a VERY high percentage of exposed skin in all of those pics.

But all the 'naughty bits' are still covered, so all is ok.

I posit that clothing, especially the more unusual it gets, and the smaller it gets, is actually more salacious than nudity.
Really, we love the hint of scandal. The nip peak or the camel toe. Once you've seen the whole clitoris, not much more to see, is there?


Agreed. It's what you can't see that makes it sexy. Much like horror movies: The monster you can't see is scarier than the one you can.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You like that underboob? Well you shouldn't... because that's myunderboob.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rainbowbutter: is the young lady in the first pic on the phone with her Dr.?  she has the expression of someone who has found a growth.  would also explain the nekkidity.


She looks like a mannequin so I wouldn't worry about it.
 
Beerbarian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Day_Old_Dutchie: Alphax: I really don't know enough about bikinis to tell if one looks like it's worn upside down or incorrectly.

But there is a VERY high percentage of exposed skin in all of those pics.

But all the 'naughty bits' are still covered, so all is ok.

I posit that clothing, especially the more unusual it gets, and the smaller it gets, is actually more salacious than nudity.
Really, we love the hint of scandal. The nip peak or the camel toe. Once you've seen the whole clitoris, not much more to see, is there?


I kind of miss the days of tan lines around the naughty bits. The less-tanned areas made me feel like I was getting to see something that not everyone else was getting to see.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So someone was drunk or not paying attention or both and turned it in to an online trend. So what happens when men try and start an upside down banana hammock trend? Or will that end in a trip to the drunk tank with charges of drunk and disorderly conduct and exposure as well as possible harassment charges?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size


"yeah we're dope!  We wore our clothes backwards first!"
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those are some crappy Mark Rothko posters. Maybe they would fit in a corporate setting, but in a bedroom that devoid of personality, they simply remind the viewer that decor based on what they like.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Beerbarian: Fursecution: Day_Old_Dutchie: Alphax: I really don't know enough about bikinis to tell if one looks like it's worn upside down or incorrectly.

But there is a VERY high percentage of exposed skin in all of those pics.

But all the 'naughty bits' are still covered, so all is ok.

I posit that clothing, especially the more unusual it gets, and the smaller it gets, is actually more salacious than nudity.
Really, we love the hint of scandal. The nip peak or the camel toe. Once you've seen the whole clitoris, not much more to see, is there?

I kind of miss the days of tan lines around the naughty bits. The less-tanned areas made me feel like I was getting to see something that not everyone else was getting to see.


I agree, it's like the naughty areas are highlighted.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Back in the late 70s and maybe other times, these bikini tops were advertised as being wearable three ways. This was one of them, though pulled more straight across, and there was also a way you could tie two of the strings together to make it "strapless."
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Hospitaller: but how do they look pulled down around their ankles?

IMO boobs pulled down to the ankles looks horrible.

/lot of stretch marks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Again?  This was also the "new hotness" last year.

/that being said, underboob is best boob


Are you familiar with naked boobs? Naked boobs are better.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was expecting something more like this.

Leaving disappointed.

NSFW
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Been seeing this "trend" for years now. While it can look good, depending on the wearer, it is not something these "influenzas" just discovered.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hate these "trends"...there's nothing "edgy" or "cool" about them.

Attention whores seeking attention.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She looks oily.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Was expecting something more like this.

Leaving disappointed.

NSFW


You win an internet:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kb7rky: I hate these "trends"...there's nothing "edgy" or "cool" about them.

Attention whores seeking attention.


Edgy, no. But the upside is, we get to see under-boob.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah, yeah, you can make an upside down bikini look hot, but can you make a standard issue Dairy Queen uniform look hot? Because, that's the apex of smoking hotness.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: Naked boobs are better.


They are nice, no doubt, but sometimes a nice spaghetti strapped camisole is nice too. Sometimes its about the outline and shape in a shirt that is inticing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: FrancoFile: Again?  This was also the "new hotness" last year.

/that being said, underboob is best boob

Are you familiar with naked boobs? Naked boobs are better.


But the fun is the unwrapping.

As a kid, I pretty much knew what I was getting for Christmas.
But I still wanted to see those presents wrapped under the Christmas Tree.
 
