(CNN)   Experts warn about risk for states if Covid-19 restrictions are being eased right now. Every red state in the US responds either with "challenge accepted" or "what restrictions?"   (cnn.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What are "blue" states doing?

/from a red state
//send help
///beer and pizza too
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Look east.  There's a blue state sandwiched between AZ and Texas that seems to be doing pretty well with daily infections dropping recently.  - https://cv.nmhealth.org/newsroom/

/I'll buy you a beer at La Cumbre brewey
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red staters look at California and know they could be doing a lot worse.
 
kitsuneymg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama still has our statewide "safer at home" mandate, which includes masks in public. Governor Ivey has done what I consider the bare minimum in response to this pandemic, and I'd chastise her for it, if it weren't so much more than any neighboring state has done.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/I'll buy you a beer at La Cumbre brewey


Michigan is pretending like everything is fine.  Bars and restaurants are open and looked pretty packed last weekend.  Schools are allowing kids to come into the classroom, and people still walk into businesses not wearing masks or wearing them with their nose hanging out.

We were doing well, but Whitmer is caving to pressure from loud, obnoxious people who, if they knew exactly who their actions would kill, would still go out because they're so bored with Netflix.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The groups least likely to see Covid-19 as a risk were people ages 18 to 29 (58%) and Republicans (49%).

Says everything you need to know.
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

California is a big state. There are parts of CA that have refused to mask up or social distance. That's primarily in the south: LA County, SD county, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County. All five are at the top for cases and deaths.

Northern California have more people masking up and socially distance (although the recent re-opening let me commingle far too soon), and have fewer pre capita cases and deaths.

So CA is actually a great state to look at. See what works and what doesn't.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Florida is opening up DeSantis sponsored kissing booths.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FWIW it appears I now technically qualify for vaccination despite being well under 65 because my state changed its question from "Are you a healthcare worker?" to "Are you in the healthcare industry?"

From there you have to be working in person on site, wearing required PPE, and work with people and/or handle potentially infectious human materials.

I'm an industry research scientist who works regularly with human (and animal) blood & tissues. I check all the boxes despite being well away from patients or sick people. So I get my 1st shot in 2 weeks.

I really wish they'd take care of the teachers & grocery store workers first, but I'm not going to skip getting vaccinated when offered the opportunity to do so.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FFS these headlines are so farking stupid.  Congrats subby, you're a farking moron.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

That people aged 18 to 29 are really good at assessing risk?
 
