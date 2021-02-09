 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Two Row Times)   Godspeed Mr. Favel, veteran of Belgium, Holland, Germany, and Juno Beach, recipient of a French Legion of Honour medal, advocate for Indigenous vets, and member of the Sweetgrass Nation of Saskatchewan   (tworowtimes.com) divider line
2
    More: Hero, Canada, World War II, First Nations, Philip Favel, great First Nations leader, Veterans Day, military leaders, Army  
•       •       •

68 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 4:00 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In addition to his service at Juno Beach, where Canadians went ashore on D-Day, Favel served in Belgium, Holland and Germany.

"On numerous accounts, his truck's windshield was hit and smashed but Mr. Favel never stopped or turned back. He always stayed focused on the task at hand," the National Defence biography notes.

"Mr. Favel earned the French Legion of Honor Medal for not only helping an injured person but also for taking care of two children while on task," it adds.

"Upon release from the military, he advocated for fair & just compensation for Indigenous Veterans who fought alongside their Canadian brothers & sisters but were not treated the same when they came home," Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a tweet.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
RIP, Nicholas Flamel
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Seriously though: Mourn the passing of a true Mensch.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.