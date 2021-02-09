 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canadians are flying to the USA and shipping their cars to meet them. For vacation. Then they drive back. Because that's how the border works now, and apparently Canadians are spending their CERB on shipping their cars. Sorry. For real: sorry   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Federal government of the United States, United States, Travel, federal government's new measures, hotel quarantine stay, tough new measures, Canada's major airlines, Transport Canada  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't insult people who draw CERB. That's keeping some of my friends alive and housed.

These are just selfish fools who can't handle life coming at them quick.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: These are just selfish fools who can't handle life coming at them quick.


I strongly disagree. It's not quick. It's a year, now. We, the Canadians who are not stopping them, are the ones who are unable to handle life coming quick. We should be stopping them, but instead, we do nothing. That's our failure, not theirs. They know exactly how to get what they want. We don't know how to stop them when everyone's lives depend on it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selfish twunts.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok lets get something straight...these are the 1% of the 1ers.

No matter what country they are found in they are complete a$$holes.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: ''Some snowbirds still flying south despite new travel rules - because they can"

Regulations don't apply to rich people. News at 11.
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw you, subby.  First off, CERB ended months ago and kept tens of thousands from homelessness and, secondly, the people who really needed it aren't these pantloads.  Maybe if you had a government who didn't spread their cheeks for corporations and put its citizens way down the priority list, you wouldn't be so bitter about people getting some assistance.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fine, spread our virus to your own land. See if we care.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Tr0mBoNe: These are just selfish fools who can't handle life coming at them quick.

I strongly disagree. It's not quick. It's a year, now. We, the Canadians who are not stopping them, are the ones who are unable to handle life coming quick. We should be stopping them, but instead, we do nothing. That's our failure, not theirs. They know exactly how to get what they want. We don't know how to stop them when everyone's lives depend on it.


you're both right, they are selfish jerks who found a work around a year ago so they can expose themselves to the US health care system....

It was happening right after the border "closed"
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once they get cerb how they spend it isn't any of my business, provided they got it legitimately.

these people being dumbasses that are travelling to a plague ridden hellhole is a whole 'nother matter.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One wonders why the Canadian govt didn't ban travel to the U.S.

Just kidding. The answer, as always, is money. These vacationers are taking advantage of the loophole the Canadian govt created for the rich to manage cross-border business. It was never meant to be used for the semi-wealthy who can afford a short hop in helo
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why Florida?  Do common loons fly to Florida?   Apparently yes, but just Great Lakes loons.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i thought cerb was the legal Canada weed.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's not the 1% 0f 1%ers.  A plane from St. Hubert (outside of Montreal) to Plattsburgh NY (60 miles away) is a few hundred dollars per ticket.  The car is shipped to Plattsburgh for another few hundred.  Once there, they drive to Florida as usual.  Total extra expense for a Quebec snowbird couple is less than a grand. Once in Florida, it's mostly trailer or condo as usual. Mostly not rich people.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm confused on CERB has anything to do with rich assholes being assholes?? Nice try grinding that ax about something you obviously no nothing about...

Subby is the kind of jackoff that whines about people on food stamps "buying steaks and lobster" when in reality that's a $2 steak from family dollar and the lobster is an expired can of lobster bisque... but do go on.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This has been going on for months.  Crazy Rich Canadians!
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Xander_CDN: Screw you, subby.  First off, CERB ended months ago and kept tens of thousands from homelessness and, secondly, the people who really needed it aren't these pantloads.  Maybe if you had a government who didn't spread their cheeks for corporations and put its citizens way down the priority list, you wouldn't be so bitter about people getting some assistance.


Subby's bitter about the snowbirds and expressed it with the kind of trolling headline that's become popular on Fark in recent years. And it's getting plenty of bites, so I guess subby wins.

Anyone got any suggestions for what the award should be?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: One wonders why the Canadian govt didn't ban travel to the U.S.

Just kidding. The answer, as always, is money. These vacationers are taking advantage of the loophole the Canadian govt created for the rich to manage cross-border business. It was never meant to be used for the semi-wealthy who can afford a short hop in helo


There could be charter issues with not letting people leave the country.

But fark these people, if they get sick out of country I don't want to see an article about them losing everything because they had to spend a few nights in a hospital.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Snowbirds are entitled assholes‽ Who knew‽
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bust out the giant black dildoes.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: One wonders why the Canadian govt didn't ban travel to the U.S.

Just kidding. The answer, as always, is money. These vacationers are taking advantage of the loophole the Canadian govt created for the rich to manage cross-border business. It was never meant to be used for the semi-wealthy who can afford a short hop in helo


Section 6 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is very explicit.  The Canadian government cannot prevent a citizen from leaving or returning to the country.  The only reason Canadians can't drive down to the US is that the two governments came to an agreement around restrictions at the border.  Once they are over the border Canada cannot prevent them from returning.  They can insist on a quarantine.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
article: 'Pilot Jeremy Rood flew his mother, Diane, his father and their dog from Hamilton CN to Buffalo, N.Y.'

That's a short hop flight.

/ meanwhile their other pets were in the trunk of the shipped car?...
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This just in: finance still rules the universe.

Article fails to mention all of the Canadians who use their own or their companies' private aircraft for transport.

Most of these folks own property in the southern states.  Many have vehicles there year round.

I'll repeat what I've said before: covid-19 is a poor person's disease.

Irony: these "snowbirds" are getting vaccinated in the southern U.S.  No vaccines for their contemoraries back in Canada.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey subby, my folks are at their winter place in Florida that they saved decades to be able to do. They're happy staying the bubble of their community with their friends and have even gotten the vaccine (as they are registered as temporary residents of the state).

They aren't the 1% of the 1%. They just saved for their retirement well.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ugh Rich White Plague Rats
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Hey subby, my folks are at their winter place in Florida that they saved decades to be able to do. They're happy staying the bubble of their community with their friends and have even gotten the vaccine (as they are registered as temporary residents of the state).

They aren't the 1% of the 1%. They just saved for their retirement well.


Is that your username or your actual job title?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not all of them are rich. Many of them just don't live here at all during the winter they have seasonal cottages and then hop in their RVs and flee south for the winter. I've been kept quite busy trying to keep our little community of cottage folks from freezing to death and thawing water lines these places were not meant for living in all year and it is rough.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Remember all those 'merikuns "traveling to Alaska" who somehow strayed from the main route & ended up sightseeing in Alberta, Quebec, PEI, etc.?
Enjoy the Revenge of the Snowbirds, eh!
Fark user imageView Full Size

MWUHUHUHUHUHUHUHUHU...
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's only designed so that the elites, our betters, are not denied freedom of movement. Stay at home and go bankrupt you filthy Poor's, so they may acquire your land.

Yeah, your landlord is considered a poor to them. That's how filthy wealthy these assholes in power are.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Not all of them are rich. Many of them just don't live here at all during the winter they have seasonal cottages and then hop in their RVs and flee south for the winter. I've been kept quite busy trying to keep our little community of cottage folks from freezing to death and thawing water lines these places were not meant for living in all year and it is rough.


Spray Foam All The Things!
 
darkmayo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Call the Guy: One wonders why the Canadian govt didn't ban travel to the U.S.

Just kidding. The answer, as always, is money. These vacationers are taking advantage of the loophole the Canadian govt created for the rich to manage cross-border business. It was never meant to be used for the semi-wealthy who can afford a short hop in helo

Section 6 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is very explicit.  The Canadian government cannot prevent a citizen from leaving or returning to the country.  The only reason Canadians can't drive down to the US is that the two governments came to an agreement around restrictions at the border.  Once they are over the border Canada cannot prevent them from returning.  They can insist on a quarantine.


Which is why the new hotness is articles and interviews with people who are not enjoying their mandatory quarantine.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't know a ton about Canada, but didn't CERB end many months ago?  I remember some idiot, perhaps Robert Reich, was pushing a meme about Canadians getting a ton of money from their government every month. Actual Canadians corrected his misinformation and explained that it was no different than the US $600 per week and it ended well before the US $600 did.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ahhh the humans. With no limit to their selfishness, and a powerful brain, there's little they can't totally fook up.


The amazing aspect of human intelligence is that it is of a relative gauge only, there is no actual way to measure their "objective" intelligent, as they only apply actual critical thinking to that which they want, and none whatever has no value to them personally.

Whihc is why when they are not informed about the existence of and importance of oxygen molecule, they can make some real self destructive decision, that are also rationally thought out complicated plans, that do achieve what they were of the moment emotionally desiring.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Hey subby, my folks are at their winter place in Florida that they saved decades to be able to do. They're happy staying the bubble of their community with their friends and have even gotten the vaccine (as they are registered as temporary residents of the state).

They aren't the 1% of the 1%. They just saved for their retirement well.


They're still assholes. Tell them that for us next time you talk to them.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There will be missing the MLB spring training in Florida if they leave this early
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Representative of the unwashed masses: Hey subby, my folks are at their winter place in Florida that they saved decades to be able to do. They're happy staying the bubble of their community with their friends and have even gotten the vaccine (as they are registered as temporary residents of the state).

They aren't the 1% of the 1%. They just saved for their retirement well.

They're still assholes. Tell them that for us next time you talk to them.


I would but I think they're out riding their bicycles this morning. Sounds pretty good compared to holed up inside on a -30 day.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder what sort of reception the caravan of dreamers in Mexico will get when they reach the Southern border of the US?
 
