(People Magazine)   Finnegan, the "perfectly imperfect" rescue dog is hoping you'll be his Valentine after being badly neglected & then abandoned by his previous owners. Please welcome him to this Valentine's Day edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
82
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Ready for our workout.

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Isn't fun when car repairs hit at the same time you have to take your cat to the pet dermatologist?    No, no it is not fun.  Not at all....nada, not fun.  Can we say $$$?  But I need my car and I need my cat to not have whatever she has.

Dyson and Hoover's gotcha day on 2/11....  Dyson and Hoover when they first go here and they hadn't told me their names yet...so they went by Mikey (Dyson) and Murray (Hoover).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Edie shuts it down.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Isn't fun when car repairs hit at the same time you have to take your cat to the pet dermatologist?    No, no it is not fun.  Not at all....nada, not fun.  Can we say $$$?  But I need my car and I need my cat to not have whatever she has.

Dyson and Hoover's gotcha day on 2/11....  Dyson and Hoover when they first go here and they hadn't told me their names yet...so they went by Mikey (Dyson) and Murray (Hoover).

[Fark user image 850x637]


Ugh!
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
https://blog.therainforestsite.great​er​good.com/baby-hippo-swim-wiggles-ears/​?utm_source=trs-trsfan&utm_medium=soci​al-fb&utm_content=link&utm_campaign=ba​by-hippo-swim-wiggles-ears&utm_term=21​9276&fbclid=IwAR1cBayj8z_fo7MADnjKsNFa​dZzOF4uXlzEU3ZOFFq-xIZNBzDhsU56MnZI

Fark user imageView Full Size

2.3.21 fetch freetomato Branch Mgrs & Assistants always welcome!
I
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Found this recently:

Ya Gotta Quit Kickin My Dog Aroun - Skillet Lickers (1926)
Youtube hJ3rXbFn8qE
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just for you DLC!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
RUFF, RUFF, RUFF!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Last week was brutal, and no end in sight until this Friday.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF, RUFF, RUFF!!!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Last week was brutal, and no end in sight until this Friday.


howdy, Hope it gets better this Friday!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
It's WAD here...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x346]
[Fark user image 422x750]


nice!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: It's WAD here...
[Fark user image 425x318]


true dat!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x346]
[Fark user image 422x750]

nice!


so cute!
Counted out some change and got Mrs. FTP some takeout from Burger King (she asked for it) and a large heart shaped box of Russell Stover valentine chocolate
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF, RUFF, RUFF!!!

BARK!

YIP  YIP  YIP !!!

FangQ furr pg1
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Buddy, former chorusmate's fluffy dog.  Warm in recent heavy snows (8" Mon night 2.9.21)
 
