If you ever wanted to see what it was like to live in a drug kingpin's shoes without all that going to prison or getting gunned down in the street like a dog stuff, here's your chance
9
40 degree day
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's called GTA and it's awesome.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cop math, so it's actually 28 pairs of shoes and 4 pieces of memorabilia.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What if I just import a bunch of hippos and release them into the woods?
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What kind of people are gunning down dogs in the street?  I hope you don't have any pets, subby.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In 1990, Jesse Jackson and the civil rights group Operation PUSH charged that Nike sold more than 40% of its shoes to members of the black and minority communities, yet little of that income remained in the communities. PUSH was outraged at reports of African-American youth killing each other to steal shoes that they could not afford, saying that Nike targets poor urban kids in its hard sell. Surveys show that 77% of teenage men in the US want to wear Nikes. More than half of all Nike's sales and 75% of its basketball shoe sales are to people under 25.
https://www.greenleft.org.au/content/​n​ike-how-cool-exploitation
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All those shoes and none of them light up?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

"Charged" So, who bought them and who sold them? Did they think that the buyers should get the money?

/I get shoes at Walmart
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
tpc.googlesyndication.comView Full Size


I got these things.

/ and a rock
 
J45Picker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The article's headline calls shoes "kicks." Has anyone actually used that word in conversation since 1988?
 
