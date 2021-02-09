 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Idaho State Journal)   Police warn homeowner that an armed fugitive is in the area. Homeowner gets his own gun for protection. Police then surround the homeowner's property, kill him when he matches the description for the criminal and doesn't drop his weapon in time   (idahostatejournal.com) divider line
30
    More: Asinine, Travis, sincere sympathies, family of the deceased, task force, Force, Peter Slabakov, names of the officer, suspect police  
•       •       •

574 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 8:05 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Guns suck
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

king of vegas: Guns suck


So do cops.  And Idaho Falls.  And homeowners, surprisingly enough.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As falls Idaho, so falls Idaho Falls. Or something.

Like the old saying says, If you have a problem and you call the police, you now have two problems.

Of course, if you did not in fact call the police, and they shoot you at your own home, you have no problems at all.

Because you are dead.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Being Idaho Falls, the cop is probably white, the suspect is probably white, and the victim is probably white.  So standard cops shoot innocent by-stander rules do not apply.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As proven statistically, you are way more likely to die from gun violence if you actually own a gun.   Mostly due to suicide, but also suicide by cop.  Owning guns is for morons.  Bout the only time you should own a gun is if you're in the wilderness somewhere and you actually have wild animals to worry about.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess that showed the fugitive...who apparently got away.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, that site is herpes.  WTF
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: As falls Idaho, so falls Idaho Falls. Or something.

Like the old saying says, If you have a problem and you call the police, you now have two problems.

Of course, if you did not in fact call the police, and they shoot you at your own home, you have no problems at all.

Because you are dead.


And he would be alive today if he didn't own a gun, but they make you "feel" safe and that's what's important.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Also, that site is herpes.  WTF


The Brave mobile bowser reports "37 ads and other creepy things blocked" which puts the site right up there with some of the CNN pages.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: born_yesterday: Also, that site is herpes.  WTF

The Brave mobile bowser reports "37 ads and other creepy things blocked" which puts the site right up there with some of the CNN pages.


As it turns out, I was the 1 millionth visitor and won some free something, and all I had to do was allow my location and notifications!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Forget it, Jake. It's Sovereign State Idaho."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nocrash: born_yesterday: Also, that site is herpes.  WTF

The Brave mobile bowser reports "37 ads and other creepy things blocked" which puts the site right up there with some of the CNN pages.


Yeah but they can pay for a real content distribution network so you don't notice the slowdown as much.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When Officer Friendly shows up, you keep your Gottverdammt hands away from a weapon. Or anything that looks like a weapon. And you move slow and deliberate. Even narrate what you're going to do before you do it.

Buddy of mine up in Maine nearly got shot for wandering off a paintball course, and the neighbors put in a call to the local cops, who sent a car to check it out. Ken got REALLY lucky that the cop gave him a chance to put the monstrosity that he'd built down, and really didn't want to shoot anyone. Maine State Trooper would have dropped him like a bad habit the moment that they thought he had a gun. They do not play with that sh*t.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If only there had been a good guy with a gun.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The important thing is they got to kill someone.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's nothing in the article that says that the police warned the homeowner about the "armed" suspect.
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm gonna bet they gave the homeowner zero time to comply before killing him. Especially since they thought he was wanted on battery of an officer.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nocrash: born_yesterday: Also, that site is herpes.  WTF

The Brave mobile bowser reports "37 ads and other creepy things blocked" which puts the site right up there with some of the CNN pages.


When my MiL visits I get a brief glimpse into non-filtered internet and it's absolutely insane. She leaves CNN streaming and sits her phone down. It's blinking and making noises and ads are popping up and videos upon videos are cycling.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Awwww is his gun okay?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of oopsies like this, you know.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the suspect was later found hiding in a shed on a nearby property and arrested

He will also be charged in the murder of the homeowner as well, the trigger happy cop who shot the homeowner will go free.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And another pig puts a notch on his belt.
F*ck cops.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: There's nothing in the article that says that the police warned the homeowner about the "armed" suspect.


Maybe a news report. I kinda shocked that stuff like this doesn't happen often to places that can use the Citizen app. That app is always updating with crazy shiat, all it takes is one person to go vigilante.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When are the big stories coming out about how so many cops go through un-official "warrior" training, that tells them to shoot first, to protect themselves, since they can always say they felt threatened and the dead guy had his hands near his "waistband".  The reason it seems like "shoot to kill then worry about it later" is police procedure, is because it actually is, although "un-official".

I guess the story is already out got buried by the other even worse news.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But what color was everyone involved?! IMPORTANT STUFF
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: But what color was everyone involved?! IMPORTANT STUFF


Blue.

And as the head of a small town police force, I demand four stars on my lapels.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: stinkynuts: But what color was everyone involved?! IMPORTANT STUFF

Blue.

And as the head of a small town police force, I demand four stars on my lapels.



Don't forget to reserve the right to pretend to be a Supreme Court Judge and only enforce the laws you decide are ok with your flawed understanding of the Constitution. Local police don't just enfoce the laws now, they decide what is constitutional, when it suits them.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"There are not words to express how heavy our hearts are today," Johnson said. "This situation is devastatingly tragic for the family, for the officer, and those that love and care about them. We all feel the weight of what has occurred today. Our sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of those involved, most especially the family of the deceased."

We're going to give the officer paid vacation now, and we hope the deceased's family will attend the award ceremony for him when he returns.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't wait to see the tribute coin for this one.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.