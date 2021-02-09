 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   I don't want to wait for our lives to be over   (cbc.ca) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, let's make fun of a homeless person who froze to death.
Real classy...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn froze just coming from the neighbors, that is cold. But was it next door or further away?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Redh8t: [Fark user image 425x239]

Yeah, let's make fun of a homeless person who froze to death.
Real classy...


She was found outside her home.

The house she was coming home to from her next door neighbor.

I know most people don't read the article, but you had to have at least clicked it to know that someone froze to death.

How do you remember to breath?
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alright stop, collaborate and listen... (maybe she shouldn't have stopped)

Vanilla Ice - Ice Ice Baby (Official Music Video)
Youtube rog8ou-ZepE
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

groppet: Damn froze just coming from the neighbors, that is cold. But was it next door or further away?


Up North, your closest neighbour can be kilometres away.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

groppet: Damn froze just coming from the neighbors, that is cold. But was it next door or further away?


Fourth sentence:

Werrell said the two houses were not far apart.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*breathe
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Alcohol and extreme cold weather do not make for a good combination.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Redh8t: [Fark user image 425x239]

Yeah, let's make fun of a homeless person who froze to death.
Real classy...

She was found outside her home.

The house she was coming home to from her next door neighbor.

I know most people don't read the article, but you had to have at least clicked it to know that someone froze to death.

How do you remember to breath?


That was the joke. Are-word!

I thought the pic was enough of a tell. But no...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Salmon: groppet: Damn froze just coming from the neighbors, that is cold. But was it next door or further away?

Up North, your closest neighbour can be kilometres away.


You're gonna need to convert that to freedom units.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: groppet: Damn froze just coming from the neighbors, that is cold. But was it next door or further away?

Fourth sentence:

Werrell said the two houses were not far apart.


And what is not that far apart? Is it New York City not that far apart or country not that far apart?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Salmon: groppet: Damn froze just coming from the neighbors, that is cold. But was it next door or further away?

Up North, your closest neighbour can be kilometres away.


That can be very true in rural areas.  However, the article says the two homes were not far away.

Kinda a weird situation.   She bump her head on the way home and black out?  Sudden attack of narcolepsy?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Alcohol and extreme cold weather do not make for a good combination.


The story failed to report the deceased woman's age and type of footwear which would have helped me calibrate my reaction. She likely slipped and fell and did not simply lie down because she was cold and drunk.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I want to know right now what will it be?
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cythraul: Kinda a weird situation.   She bump her head on the way home and black out?  Sudden attack of narcolepsy?


This probably had something to do with it:

Our investigation determined the female had been visiting a friend the night before and had been consuming alcohol.
 
